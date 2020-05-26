Live Updates: Skoda Rapid, Superb, Karoq Launch, Price And Specifications

SKoda Superb Facelift Design
Visual upgrades include a revised butterfly grille, new LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels. The front bumper is also new and gets new Matrix LED fog lamp design, while also pushing the overall length of the car by 8 mm to 4869 mm.
Skoda Superb Facelift Launch Details
The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift made its global debut last year and gets cosmetic and feature enhancements over the outgoing model.
Skoda Superb Facelift Launch Details
The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift is also the first model to be rolled out of the Volkswagen Group's Aurangabad plant since it resumed operations last week. Bookings for the Superb are already open online for a token amount of ₹ 50,000.
Skoda Superb Facelift Launch Details
Skoda has finally launched the Superb facelift in India and prices start at Rs. 29.99 lakh
Skoda Karoq Features
Other features include dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents. In terms of safety, the SUV comes with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.
Skoda Karoq Features
The dashboard features the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control and a multi-functional steering wheel, along with a fully digital instrument cluster with virtual cockpit. The SUV also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Skoda Karoq Cabin Layout
The Skoda Karoq gets a 5-seater layout, draped in beige and black interior, with matching beige faux leather upholstery.
Skoda Karoq Design Elements
Upfront, the SUV gets the signature butterfly grille, flanked by wide LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, LED foglamps with cornering function and a sculpted front bumper with a large central airdam. The profile of the SUV features a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically operable ORVMs, and silver roof rails, while the rear section comes with C-shaped wraparound LED taillamps, beefy bumper the Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the logo.
Skoda Karoq Design
The Skoda Karoq is built on the MQB platform, similar to the Volkswagen T-Roc, and visually, the SUV shares its cues with its bigger sibling, the Skoda Kodiaq.
Skoda Karoq Rivals
In India, the SUV will mainly rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and its counterpart from VW, the Volkswagen T-Roc.
Skoda Karoq Launched
The Karoq comes to India as a CBU (completely built unit) model and will be offered in only one, top-of-the-line variant.
Skoda Karoq Launched
The Skoda Karoq has been launched at Rs. 25 lakh