Live Updates: Skoda Rapid, Superb, Karoq Launch, Price And Specifications

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the Rapid, Superb and Karoq vehicles in India. The Rapid has already been launched in India and prices start at ₹ 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom India). The company has been waiting for the lockdown to launch these cars and finally they're here.

The key highlight of the new Skoda Rapid of course remains the new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol TSI engine that puts out 108 bhp at 5250 rpm and 175 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift is also the first model to be rolled out of the Volkswagen Group's Aurangabad plant since it resumed operations last week. Bookings for the Superb are already open online for a token amount of ₹ 50,000.

