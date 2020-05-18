New Cars and Bikes in India

Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5000 Vehicles To Consumers

The company has already opened over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days. The Company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures for its dealerships across the country. The company has already opened over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4.

Speaking on the start of showroom activities for customers, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favorite car. The Company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles."

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. All of them will abide to the new safety protocols. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines

