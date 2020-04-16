Made-in-India KTM 390 Adventure US Launch Details Out

The KTM 390 Adventure will be avialable on sale in the US from May 2020

The entry-level adventure bike from KTM, the made-in-India KTM 390 Adventure, will finally be launched in the US in May 2020. The 390 Adventure is priced at $ 6,199 (around ₹ 4.75 lakh in current exchange rates) for the US market, and will rival the BMW G 310 GS. Unlike in India, where the KTM 390 Adventure is more affordable than the made-in-India BMW G 310 GS, in the US, the KTM 390 Adventure will be $400 more expensive than the baby GS.

The KTM 390 Adventure shares the same engine with the KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Adventure uses the same engine as the KTM 390 Duke, but gets longer travel suspension and a tall stance to take on adventure duties. The 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine puts out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Unlike the version sold in India, the US-spec KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get adjustable 43 mm upside down WP forks at the front, with 170 mm of travel, coupled with a WP monoshock with 177 mm of rear wheel travel. Braking will be from ByBre calipers, with a 320 mm rotor on the front wheel, and a 230 mm on the rear wheel, with standard switchable ABS on the rear wheel from Bosch.

Off-road ABS, switchable traction control, and standard up/down quickshifter offered

The KTM 390 Duke also comes with switchable lean angle sensitive traction control, and a standard up/down quickshifter. We have had a brief ride of the KTM 390 Adventure here in India, and our initial impressions are positive, about the bike's adventure and off-road capability. It offers a superb value proposition as a lightweight adventure bike, and the tubeless tyres on the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination offer the added convenience of repairing punctures easily, on the go.

The KTM 390 Adventure is manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan

The KTM 390 Adventure is manufactured by Bajaj Auto Limited at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune. Bajaj owns over 47 per cent stake in Austrian motorcycle brand KTM. The 390 Adventure's direct rival, the BMW G 310 GS, is also made in India, by TVS Motor Company in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, as part of the collaboration with BMW Motorrad.

