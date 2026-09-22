Made-in-India Honda CB500: Who Is This New 500 cc Bike Really For?
- Prices for Honda CB500 begin at Rs. 2.75 lakh (Ex-showroom)
- 501 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 28 bhp, 43.3 Nm
- CB500 can work for the daily commute, leisure rides & occasional long-distance ride
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has positioned the new CB500 as a modern classic roadster that sits above the 350 cc motorcycle range. With its retro styling, relaxed long-stroke engine performance from the 500 cc single-cylinder engine, the CB500 is aimed at riders looking for more performance and torque without stepping into the larger, more expensive 650 cc motorcycle segment.
Also Read: Honda CB500 Launched At Rs. 2.75 Lakh
The made-in-India CB500 is designed to be an easygoing motorcycle rather than an outright performance machine. Its combination of torquey engine, relatively simple mechanicals and modern features means it could work equally well as an everyday motorcycle, a weekend leisure ride or an occasional long-distance companion.
So, what exactly does the new CB500 offer, and who is it likely to appeal to?
Also Read: Honda CB500 Colour Options Revealed
Honda CB500: What is it?
The Honda CB500 is a mid-size modern classic roadster with a big-bore single-cylinder engine which addresses a gap in the segment. More specifically, it will sit above the Honda CB350 in Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s line-up and will also address the gap in the market left by Royal Enfield’s 500 cc range, which were discontinued in March 2020.
Honda CB500: Engine & Performance
While full specifications are yet to be announced, the Honda CB500 will be powered by an all-new 501 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine with an output of 27.76 bhp and 43.3 Nm. While the nearly 28 bhp output feels modest on paper, the 43.3 Nm of meaty torque from the long stroke motor is expected to offer strong pull, particularly in the low- and mid-range.
The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and gets a slip and assist clutch which is expected to offer a light feel at the lever, as well as prevent rear wheel hop and skip, even under aggressive downshifts.
Also Read: Honda Rebel 300, Rebel 500 To Be Locally Manufactured
Also Read: Honda XR300, XR300 Rally Unveiled In India
Honda CB500: Price, Variants & Competition
Prices for the Honda CB500 begin at Rs. 2.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base variant with alloy wheels, going up to Rs. 3.02 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec wire-cross spoked tubeless wheel variant with pinstriping on the bodywork.
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Alloy Wheel
|Rs. 2,75,000
|Spoke Tubeless
|Rs. 2,99,900
|Spoke Tubeless with Stripes
|Rs. 3,01,900
At those prices, and engine displacement, the CB500 has no direct rival now, but will compete with the likes of the BSA Gold Star 650 (Rs. 3 – 3.6 lakh) and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Rs. 3.38 – 3.88 lakh). More importantly, the CB500 will also compete with the Harley-Davidson X440T (Rs. 2.84 – 2.86 lakh).
Honda CB500: Chassis, Suspension & Brakes
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has not revealed the full specifications of the new CB500 yet, which will be announced closer to delivery. What we do know is that the CB500 is built on a single downtube, dual-cradle frame – with a single main tube extending down from the neck of the motorcycle and splitting into two parallel frame tubes below the engine area.
Wheels will be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear with the choice of both alloy wheels (base variant) and wire-spoke cross-spoke tubeless wheels on the higher variants. Suspension set-up is handled by a telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks, while braking is handled by disc rotors at front and rear with standard dual-channel ABS.
Honda CB500: Features
There are not much tech and features but the CB500 is kitted out with everything you could expect from a modern classic roadster at this price point. There’s a single-pod analogue speedometer console with a built-in LCD screen.
The bike features the Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity system, traction control (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and front and rear disc brakes with standard dual-channel ABS.
Who is the Honda CB500 for?
The Honda CB500 will offer an easygoing retro-styled roadster which will appeal to those looking for something with more torque and a slightly bigger engine than Honda’s own 350 cc roadsters, or even as an alternative to upgrade from the likes of Royal Enfield’s 350 cc line-up.
It is not expected to be a high-revving engine, but offer a torque-rich riding experience, with refined performance which should appeal to riders looking for a simple, single-cylinder mid-size modern classic, or for those looking for a retro-styled motorcycle for the daily commute and occasional weekend rides.
Honda CB500: Deliveries & Availability
Deliveries for the alloy wheel variant of the Honda CB500 are expected to begin sometime in October 2026, but the higher wire-spoke cross-spoke variants will only be available from early 2027.
Also Read: Honda CB500 Delivery Timeline Revealed
Honda CB500: First Look Video & Walkaround
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