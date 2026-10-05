Maharashtra Transport Department Announces 13-Day Out-of-State Vehicle Inspection Drive

The Maharashtra Transport Department has launched a 13-day special inspection drive to identify vehicles registered in other states but being used in Maharashtra beyond the permitted period. The drive will run from October 5 to October 17 and has been ordered by Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, according to news agency reports.

The inspection does not aim to ban all out-of-state vehicles. Instead, the department will focus on vehicles that have been based in Maharashtra for more than a year without being re-registered in the state or paying the applicable state motor vehicle tax.

Under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a vehicle registered in one state can be kept and used in another state for a period of up to 12 months. If the vehicle is to remain in the other state beyond this period, the owner is required to apply for a new registration mark in that state.

If a vehicle is found to have exceeded the permitted period, it could be detained where warranted, along with action related to re-registration and recovery of the applicable motor vehicle tax.

The Transport Department will maintain digital records of the enforcement action. Details such as registration numbers, action taken, vehicles detained and tax recovered will be recorded through Google Sheets.

According to the department, the drive is intended to ensure compliance with registration and taxation requirements. The move also comes amid concerns that some vehicle owners may register their vehicles in states or Union Territories with lower taxation while using them primarily in Maharashtra.

The re-registration process requires documents such as the original registration certificate, insurance and PUC certificates, applicable forms, and a No Objection Certificate from the original registering authority. Financier consent may also be required, where applicable.

The special drive provides for the detention of vehicles where warranted, along with action related to re-registration and recovery of the applicable motor vehicle tax.