Prices for the 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 model are finally out, and the 7-seater SUV is now priced at ₹ 28.69 lakh topping out at ₹ 31.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It was just recently that Mahindra teased the BS6 compliant Alturas G4 on its website, and now, along with the prices, the company has also opened bookings for the flagship SUV, while deliveries are likely to commence post the lockdown. The SUV continues to come in two variants - Alturas G4 4x2 AT, and Alturas G4 4x4 AT.

Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the same 2.2-litre diesel engine, however, now it's BS6 compliant. The 2157 cc, four-cylinder oil burner, continues to make the same 178 bhp at 4000 rpm and develops the same peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600-2600 rpm. The motor comes mated to a Mercedes-Benz sourced 7-speed automatic torque converter as standard.

The BS6 compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 sees no changes in terms of styling or features

Visually, the SUV remains unchanged boasting the same butch stance and featuring the same HID Headlamps with Dual Function DRLs, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the signature Mahindra grille, large roof rails, LED taillamps and a sunroof. Similarly, the cabin too remains unchanged, featuring the same premium Tan and Black interiors with matching leather upholstery, and a well-laid-out dashboard. The SUV also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which also doubles up as the display for the 3D around-view camera. The top-end variant also gets a 7-inch colour TFT display for the instrument cluster, along with memory function for driver's seat and ORVMs, and a smart powered tailgate.

In terms of the safety features, the Alturas G4 comes with dual airbags in the 4x2 variant and 9 airbags in the 4x4 variant. The standard fitments include - electronic parking brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Active Rollover Protection, Hill Decent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, ISOFIX seat mounts, seatbelt warning, and rear defogger among others.

