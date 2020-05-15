New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Atom Quadricycle Launch Postponed; Expected To Go On Sale In 2021

The Mahindra Atom was expected to go on sale in the third-quarter of this year, however like many other plans, even this launch has been pushed ahead.

The Mahindra Atom was expected to go on sale in the third-quarter of this year.

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Atom was expected to go on sale in Q3 of 2020.
  • It's Mahindra's first quadricycle vehicle.
  • It is now expected to be launched next year.

Mahindra surprised everyone in January this year when it confirmed the launch of its first quadricycle which was scheduled for this year. We even got a chance to see the Mahindra Atom later in the Auto Expo 2020 where visitors got a chance to take a ride in it within the Expo Mart premises. We in fact, even got behind the wheel of one, just to tell you what's it like. It was expected to go on sale in the third-quarter of this year, however like many other plans, even this launch has been pushed ahead.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the Freewheeling With SVP webisode, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing- Mahindra said, "Both the products (eKUV100 and Atom) was in the short term horizon, definitely in this financial year. So clearly given that testing, validation, supply of component parts get affected, there would be some time delays. we are looking at everything possible we can do to recover that lost time. But having said that, yes! There would be some delays.

0 Comments

The production-spec Mahindra Atom will be assembled at the company's Bengaluru plant from where all low voltage models are rolled out. Going by the classification of quadricycle vehicles, the Atom will have a power output of less than 15 kW and the top-speed will be limited to 70 kmph. Mahindra has so far invested ₹ 150 crore in quadricycles and ₹ 250 crore in a new assembly line at its Bengaluru plant. It is also planning to invest ₹ 500 crore in its Bengaluru based R&D centre.

