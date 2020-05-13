Exclusive:Mahindra Commences Retail Operations; Begins By Reopening 300 Outlets Pan India

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced reopening select sales and service outlets across India. As per the Lockdown 3.0 programme, businesses in the low-risk Green Zones can operate with limited manpower. Adhering to the government policy, the leading utility vehicle manufacturer partially resumed retail operations with 300 customer touchpoints pan India, which is approximately 30 per cent of the company's overall showrooms and service centres. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company says that its dealerships will now focus on offering 'Safe, Contactless and Digitised' service experience for its customers.

Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra told carandbike during his conversation with Siddharth on Freewheeling with SVP, "The launch of our unique 'Contactless' service, in addition to our newly launched 'Own Online' digital platform, will help us to provide a holistic and contactless Sales & Service experience to our customers. During these times, ensuring the safety of our customers through a hassle-free experience is of utmost importance to us. Our offering of 'Contactless' service experience digitally, supplements the safety precautions and strict guidelines we are implementing across all our touchpoints. We invite our customers to experience this all new way of interacting with Mahindra".

Mahindra has communicated a set of strict guidelines to its dealer partners to maintain a safe and hygienic environment

The company has also announced a host of industry-first, zero contact service experiences, which will allow customers to get their vehicles serviced from the comfort of their own homes. For instance, Mahindra has launched CustomerLIVE, a live video platform where service advisors can contact customers to convey the recommended repairs straight from the service bay. The advisors can also use 3D images of frequently used parts to explain any wear and tear to the customer. Also, Mahindra customers can receive their service-related documents & updates on WhatsApp.

Furthermore, all repair information and records will now be made available through the company's 'With You Hamesha' mobile application. Owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and make payments online. The app can also be used to book a service appointment, request a pickup & drop of the vehicle, view service costs, vehicle history, warranty/ RSA renewal details and more. The app also has a live chat function, and an industry-first chatbot, called TotBot, for swift query resolution and transactions.

All customer touch points like reception and waiting areas will be sanitised regularly

Mahindra says that it will commence operations at those select showrooms and workshops under strictest safety guidelines to ensure a safe and hygienic environment while keeping in mind the health and safety of both, its customers and the showroom employees. The company has communicated a set of strict guidelines to its dealer partners, which will involve new practices like, regular sanitisation of the dealerships and service centre, need for employees to wear masks and gloves at all times, and thermal scanning of both dealer staff and visitors. To ensure social distancing, Also, every vehicle will be sanitised before it is taken for repair work, in fact, the vehicles will repaired in alternate service bays in the workshop to ensure social distancing.

Mahindra has already introduced a new online retail service that allows customers to buy a Mahindra SUVs online. The website provides a 360-degree solution catering to the entire purchasing procedure which includes finance, insurance, exchange as well as accessories. The entire purchasing process is divided into 4 steps which are - explore & personalise, getting instant exchange quote, choose finance & insurance options and making payment post which thee car will be delivered at customer's doorstep

