New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Donates 3000 Face Shields To The Government Of Punjab

The face shields donated by Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors, were manufactured at the company's Mohali plant, and were received by Balbir Singh Sidhu, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and other officials, receiving Mahindra face shields

Highlights

  • The face shields were donated by Mahindra-owned Swaraj Tractors
  • The Mahindra face shields were manufactured at Swaraj Tractors' plant
  • The Mahindra face shields will go to healthcare providers

Mahindra Swaraj Tractors, one of the Farm Equipment arms of Mahindra Group recently donated 3,000 face shields to the Government of Punjab to support the state in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The personal protective equipment (PPE) were all manufactured at Swaraj Tractors' plant in Mohali and were received by Balbir Singh Sidhu, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab. The news was tweeted by the state's bureau of investment promotion, Invest Punjab, and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra retweeted the post with the quote - "We stand with you".

Also Read: Mahindra To Make Medical Shields Out Of Windshields At Its Michigan Plant In The US

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero

Scorpio

Thar

XUV500

Bolero Camper

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

TUV300

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Marazzo

e2oPlus

Xylo

e-Verito

Supro

Alturas G4

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

Verito Vibe

Verito

It was just towards the end of March 2020, when the company first announced its plan to start producing face shields to help medical service providers. The company kickstarted the process with 500 units of the face shields that were produced at Mahindra's Kandivali plant and later commenced production in multiple plants across India. Recently, the company started assembling face shields at its Pithampur plant, in Madhya Pradesh as well, which currently has enough material to produce 5,000 units and can be ramped up depending on the requirement.

Also Read: Coronavirus Threat: Mahindra Begins Assembly Of Face Shields

214jv8rs

The protective face shield is designed by Ford engineers and it will be distributed to doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and emergency staff

Early this month, Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra recently also announced that the first 50,000 face shields will be given free of cost across India. Mahindra is also aggressively working on making affordable ventilators to help treat coronavirus patients in India, which is currently undergoing endurance testing. Recently, Mahindra also announced venturing in producing hand sanitisers.

b1nu9ih

Mahindra has also ventured into making hand sanitisers to help combat COVID-19

0 Comments

Additionally, the company has already opened its plant kitchens across 10 different locations in India to provide meals and food/grain packets to those who are in need like, the local communities and migrant workers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Issues Guidelines For Essential Commute
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Issues Guidelines For Essential Commute
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities