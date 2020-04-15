Mahindra Donates 3000 Face Shields To The Government Of Punjab

Mahindra Swaraj Tractors, one of the Farm Equipment arms of Mahindra Group recently donated 3,000 face shields to the Government of Punjab to support the state in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The personal protective equipment (PPE) were all manufactured at Swaraj Tractors' plant in Mohali and were received by Balbir Singh Sidhu, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab. The news was tweeted by the state's bureau of investment promotion, Invest Punjab, and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra retweeted the post with the quote - "We stand with you".

Also Read: Mahindra To Make Medical Shields Out Of Windshields At Its Michigan Plant In The US

We stand with you... https://t.co/EJqlJxeW9D — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2020

It was just towards the end of March 2020, when the company first announced its plan to start producing face shields to help medical service providers. The company kickstarted the process with 500 units of the face shields that were produced at Mahindra's Kandivali plant and later commenced production in multiple plants across India. Recently, the company started assembling face shields at its Pithampur plant, in Madhya Pradesh as well, which currently has enough material to produce 5,000 units and can be ramped up depending on the requirement.

Also Read: Coronavirus Threat: Mahindra Begins Assembly Of Face Shields

The protective face shield is designed by Ford engineers and it will be distributed to doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and emergency staff

Early this month, Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra recently also announced that the first 50,000 face shields will be given free of cost across India. Mahindra is also aggressively working on making affordable ventilators to help treat coronavirus patients in India, which is currently undergoing endurance testing. Recently, Mahindra also announced venturing in producing hand sanitisers.

Mahindra has also ventured into making hand sanitisers to help combat COVID-19

Additionally, the company has already opened its plant kitchens across 10 different locations in India to provide meals and food/grain packets to those who are in need like, the local communities and migrant workers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.