Mahindra Donates Aerosol Boxes, Face Shields To Telangana Government

The Mahindra group has been manufacturing Ventilators, face shields, face masks and Aerosol boxes to take on the Coronavirus pandemic.

75 Aerosol boxes have been donated to the Telangana Government.

Highlights

  • Mahindra is also making ventilators & face masks to fight Coronavirus.
  • Many Mahindra facilities in the country are being used for the purpose.
  • Aerosol Box is designed by Mahindra's in-house team in North America.

The Mahindra Group has been at the forefront of the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic ever since its manufacturing operations were halted due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Various facilities of the group across the country are busy in manufacturing essential medical equipment like ventilators, face masks, face shields and Aerosol boxes to help the medical fraternity in their fight against the disease. In its latest move the group has supplied Aerosol boxes and face shields to the Government of Telangana.

bu0dhmko

15,000 face shields have also been given for the fight against the pandemic.

A total of 75 Aerosol boxes and 15,000 face shields have been provided, to aid the state's frontline Corona warriors. Telangana's Minsiter for IT, Industries  and Municipal Administration, K T Rama Rao thanked the company for the gesture. Putting out a tweet he said. "Thanks to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd for donating 75 Aerosol boxes and 15K face shields to protect our frontline #COVID19 warriors."

In response Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said,"When we help protect  ‘frontline warriors' we are protecting ourselves. No thanks needed. We're all in this together..."

Made by employing a waterjet, the Aerosol Box is designed by Mahindra's in-house team in Detroit, North America. It can be assembled in less than a minute and the assembly procedures can also be carried out at the hospital. Its leak-proof design protects the doctors and nurses from the cough droplets of the patients. The design of the face shields has been sourced from Mahindra's partner Ford, and more than 1 lakh face shields and masks have already been made by the company.

