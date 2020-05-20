Mahindra Exports 585 Units Of Passenger Vehicles In April 2020

April 2020 was the most challenging month in the history of Indian automobile industry. Thanks to the prevalent Coronavirus crisis in the country, the entire nation underwent a lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus and like many other businesses, even the auto industry came to a halt. Automakers across the nation recorded zero production and sales in April 2020 in the domestic market but some have managed to export few vehicles including Mahindra that managed to export 585 units of its passenger vehicles to other markets.

In April 2020, Mahindra exported 51 units of the Thar, 192 units of the TUV300, 234 units of the KUV100, 64 units of the XUV300, 38 units of the Scorpio and 6 units of the XUV500. Other than these passenger vehicles, the company has also exported some commercial vehicles to other markets like 104 units of the Bolero Pick-up and 35 units of the Bolero double cab pick-up. However, the company has already resumed production at its Haridwar and Igatpuri plant and soon production at other plants are also expected to start as government has already given some relaxation in lockdown 4.0.

Mahindra has launched a new online retail channel as well.

That said, sales operations won't be the same at least till the time the threat of the coronavirus exists. Therefore, like other automakers even Mahindra is promoting contactless service and has launched a new online retail channel where customers get an a 360 degree buying experience without visiting the dealership which includes everything from selection of the models, to finance and insurance and even accessory options. After the purchasing procedure is completed customers will get door-step delivery of their vehicles.

