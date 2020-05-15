Mahindra eXUV300 To Go On Sale in 2021; eKUV100's Arrival In Showrooms Delayed

Mahindra had lined-up quite a few new and updated product launches for this year but like many other automakers, even its plans have now changed because of the current lockdown across the country. The company will launch some models this year itself like the next-generation Mahindra Thar as we have already reported, its electric vehicle line-up has been delayed. The eKUV100 which was expected to hit showrooms later this year has now been pushed ahead while the SUV maker is still trying to meet the deadlines for the eXUV300 which was scheduled for the next financial year.

Mahindra eXUV300 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the Freewheeling With SVP webisode, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing- Mahindra said, "The eXUV300 is still sometime away, it wasn't this financial year. I think we have opportunity to recover time on that. But clearly we will see some impact on the eKUV100 given the fact that it is still due for commercial availability. While we had already launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo, we had said that the commercial availability of the vehicle was due for later this year. We could see a little slip on that and there will be delays."

The Mahindra eKUV100 was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and was priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India) making it the most affordable electric car in the country currently. It's powered by a 40 kW electric that belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. It will come with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and is expected to offer a range of 120 km on a single charge. Mahindra had showcased the eXUV300 concept at the Auto Expo 2020 as well. The power to the electric motor in the eXUV300 will be provided by a 40 kWh battery pack capable of delivering a range of above 300 km on a single charge while the power output is expected to be around 130 bhp.

