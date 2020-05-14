New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Introduces Contactless & Digitised Service Experience

In an industry first, live video streaming of repairs from the service bay will be relayed to the customer.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra has resumed operations at select showrooms and workshops under strict safety procedures.

Highlights

  • Advisors will utilise 3D images of parts to explain any wear & tear
  • Repair information will be made available through mobile application
  • Service related documents & updates will also be shared via WhatsApp

The Coronavirus pandemic is ensuring that automobile companies are coming out with new measures to gain consumer confidence. Many carmakers in the country have taken their sales operations online and service bookings are also being offered through similar channels. Mahindra & Mahindra too earlier this week launched its online sales platform called 'Own Online' and now the company has come out with plans to digitise the service process in entirety. This includes an industry first live video relaying repairs being carried out on the consumer's vehicle from the service bay.

3si5nf34

All repair information and records will now be made available through a mobile application.

When needed service advisors will utilise standard 3D images of frequently used parts to explain any wear & tear. Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "Our offering of 'Contactless' service experience digitally, supplements the safety precautions and strict guidelines we are implementing across all our touchpoints. We invite our customers to experience this all new way of interacting with Mahindra". Currently Mahindra has opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30 per cent of the company's overall network.

All repair information and records will be made available through the company's mobile application and owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and payments online. Service related documents & updates will also be shared via WhatsApp.

Also read: Mahindra Introduces New Online Retail Channel Integrating Its Dealerships

The company app can also be used to book a service appointment for a chosen slot, request a pick up & drop off, view service costs, vehicle history, warranty/ RSA renewal details among other things. Mahindra says strict guidelines for safety and hygiene at are being followed at showrooms and service centres. These include screening of customers & staff for high temperature before entering the premises, alternate parking being utilised to ensure social distancing, use of masks, gloves, frequent hand sanitisation by the customer and staff and sanitisation of test drive vehicles regularly.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mahindra models

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Gets Over 5000 Bookings Online; 2,300 Cars Despatched To Dealers
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Gets Over 5000 Bookings Online; 2,300 Cars Despatched To Dealers
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities