Mahindra Introduces Contactless & Digitised Service Experience

The Coronavirus pandemic is ensuring that automobile companies are coming out with new measures to gain consumer confidence. Many carmakers in the country have taken their sales operations online and service bookings are also being offered through similar channels. Mahindra & Mahindra too earlier this week launched its online sales platform called 'Own Online' and now the company has come out with plans to digitise the service process in entirety. This includes an industry first live video relaying repairs being carried out on the consumer's vehicle from the service bay.

All repair information and records will now be made available through a mobile application.

When needed service advisors will utilise standard 3D images of frequently used parts to explain any wear & tear. Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "Our offering of 'Contactless' service experience digitally, supplements the safety precautions and strict guidelines we are implementing across all our touchpoints. We invite our customers to experience this all new way of interacting with Mahindra". Currently Mahindra has opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30 per cent of the company's overall network.

So proud that our auto team introduced the nation's first comprehensive online-car buying [https://t.co/e8yRw6dAOH] & servicing platforms by leveraging technology to redefine the customer experience. Now, an end-to-end contactless experience that's convenient & trustworthy. https://t.co/cVddHWXGuo May 13, 2020

All repair information and records will be made available through the company's mobile application and owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and payments online. Service related documents & updates will also be shared via WhatsApp.

Also read: Mahindra Introduces New Online Retail Channel Integrating Its Dealerships

The company app can also be used to book a service appointment for a chosen slot, request a pick up & drop off, view service costs, vehicle history, warranty/ RSA renewal details among other things. Mahindra says strict guidelines for safety and hygiene at are being followed at showrooms and service centres. These include screening of customers & staff for high temperature before entering the premises, alternate parking being utilised to ensure social distancing, use of masks, gloves, frequent hand sanitisation by the customer and staff and sanitisation of test drive vehicles regularly.