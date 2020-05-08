Mahindra Introduces New Online Retail Channel Integrating Its Dealerships

Mahindra has today introduced a new online retail service where customers will now be able to purchase Mahindra SUVs online on its website. In fact, the new website provides a 360-degree solution catering to the entire purchasing procedure which includes finance, insurance, exchange as well as accessories. Customers also have round the clock access to the website where they can scrutinise the vehicles and all finance, insurance and accessory packages before making a decision. The entire purchasing process is divided into 4 steps which are explore & personalise, getting instant exchange quote, choose finance & insurance options and making payment post which thee car will be delivered at customer's doorstep.

Speaking about the launch of Own-Online, Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Today we are delighted to launch 'Own-Online' platform, India's most complete, end-to-end, online car ownership solution. Its easy & convenient 4-step journey allows the customer to own a Mahindra vehicle in less time than it takes to get a pizza delivered. With our pre and post purchase online solutions already in place, re-imagining the car purchase experience was a logical next step for us. In the recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction."

The new online retail channel provides round the clock service.

Over 270 Mahindra authorised dealers and over 900 touch points have been integrated into the platform and customers also have the option to live chat with executives. At a time when the entire nation is under a lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus outbreak and maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour, online retail goes a long way to facilitate sales of vehicles ensuring minimum physical contact. Dealerships have upgraded their procedures and processes and have been trained to minimise physical contact. Moreover, additional precautions are being taken across the customer interaction processes such as test drives, document collection and vehicle delivery to ensure high hygiene standards are maintained.

