Mahindra's Michigan Plant To Make Medical Shields Out Of Windshields To Combat COVID-19

More than 20 Mahindra employees of the Michigan plant are making medical shields from windshields. This innovative ease-of-use box-shaped design will be used by doctors, nurses, local frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Mahindra is making Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

Indian automaker Mahindra is joining the "Arsenal of Health" efforts spearheaded by General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. in Michigan to make medical Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

More than 20 Mahindra employees of the Michigan plant are making medical shields from windshields. This innovative ease-of-use box-shaped design will be used by doctors, nurses, local frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Also Read: Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Serves 1000+ Meals

"MANA''s Michigan employees have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to the COVID-19 fight," said Rick Haas, President and CEO, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA).

"We have a company full of people who love to design and make things and they are not people who like to stand on the sidelines. We have ideas coming in from across the company and we are looking hard at all of them." Haas added.

MANA is working with the state, Michigan''s congressional delegation, trade organisations, Oakland County and local businesses to get the products frontline workers need during the crisis.

Also Read: Coronavirus Threat: Mahindra Begins Assembly Of Face Shields

Additionally, the company is also announcing several actions it is planning and executing from its Auburn Hills Michigan headquarters and manufacturing facility. The Indian automaker is distributing free meals to those workers in Oakland County after an employee who owns food trucks offered his assistance.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 600,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has surpassed 25,000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

