Mahindra Racing Lists Out Partners’ Achievements In Dealing With Coronavirus

As the world collectively tries to navigate Coronavirus pandemic, Mahindra Racing's partners are working hard to contribute where they can, using their particular skills and specialities. The races have seen a temporary freeze across the world and partners like Shell, ZF, Unicore, Banbutsu and Voxdale who have their individual areas of expertise are using their capabilities to help the society in these times of needs. Mahindra Racing has listed out what some of these measures are and how are they contributing positively to keep the world a safer place.

As energy producing company Shell is in the midst of a huge global effort to assist in the pandemic. From making sure that fuel flows for those who need it, natural gas is helping to power hospitals. The company's chemical plants are diverting resources to produce isopropyl alcohol that makes up about half the content of hand-sanitizers. Around 70,000 people are on the job ensuring continued production of natural gas and other energy supplies to keep houses heated and vehicles moving. In more than 15,000 sites across 30 countries, Shell is providing free food or drink to health-care professionals as well as truck drivers and delivery people who are vital to maintaining supplies.

Partners of Mahindra Racing are providing effective solutions to take on the pandemic

ZF, the German car parts maker has bought a small facemask company in southern China and moved the production line machinery to its own plant near Shanghai. Since installation at the start of March, around 1 lakh masks a day are being made. Umicore, a materials technology company from Belgium is playing its part when it comes to effective screening methods across the world. The company is making Infrared thermal imaging optical components that are being utilised for screening methods at airports and train stations. An early detection is being regarded as an important aspect of helping to contain widespread outbreaks.

Umicore is playing its part when it comes to effective screening methods

Banbutsu is leveraging its technology, by partnering with mobility service providers and brands to respond to the increased demand for home delivery services and engage. The platform will tap into the pool of recently laid-off workers to support the increased demand for delivery service. Another one of Mahindra racing's partners Voxdale has designed a 3D-printable adaptor for ocean reef snorkelling mask so that it can be transformed to an oxygen delivery device. This new setup prevents exhaled particles from contaminating the room or ambulance and the surroundings of the patient.

