Mahindra Racing's Jerome d'Ambrosio & Pascal Wehrlein To Compete In Formula E Race At Home Challenge

Mahindra Racing has confirmed that its drivers Jerome d'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein will be participating in Round 1 of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. The first round of the virtual racing championship will be held on April 25, 2020 on Saturday and will take place on the virtual Hong Kong e-Prix race track. The Race at Home Challenge has been organised by Formula E in partnership with UNICEF to raise funds for children around the globe in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The virtual race will take place at 8 pm IST.

Speaking on the challenge, Jerome d'Ambrosio said, “It will be great to be racing against my Formula E competitors again, and to be helping to raise awareness and funds for UNICEF and the vital work they are doing during this pandemic. We might not be back trackside just yet, but that doesn't mean it's going to be any less competitive on track. It should be a lot of fun for the fans to watch from their homes!”

Pascal Wehrlein said, “I'm looking forward to being back racing - albeit virtually! It's a challenging time for everyone, so I'm pleased that we can be putting on a good show for the fans watching at home as well as the event raising funds for a very worthy cause. It will be great for us drivers to be racing regularly again - even though it's virtual racing, it will still help keep us sharp for when we go back to real life racing.”

The Race at Home Challenge will follow a Race Royale format with the last racer eliminated in every lap with the top 10 drivers competing in the final.lap

Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing said, “Mahindra Racing is proud to participate and support the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge as it raises funds for the invaluable work that UNICEF is doing. In these unprecedented times, it's important for the motorsport community to come together to support each other and those who are less fortunate, and this series is a fantastic way to do this. We are all missing racing in Formula E, but in the meantime I will be cheering Jerome and Pascal on from home as they fly the Mahindra Racing flag in esports!”

The championship will start with a one-lap qualifying session and will four groups in participation, each comprising six drivers as the real Formula E qualifying session. The points system remain the same as well with the race winner securing 25 points, while the top 10 drivers will be eligible for points in a descending order. The drivers also stand a chance to score an additional point for the fastest lap holder and one point for the Julius Baer Pole Position.

Interestingly, the race format changes going forward with each driver eliminated after every lap until the grid has 10 drivers competing in the final single-lap sprint. The Race at Home Challenge will take place for eight weeks. 00With the 2019/20 Formula E season postponed, the Formula E Race at Home Challenge aims bring the spirit of virtual racing to spectator screens. The races will stream for free on Formula E's social media handles including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

