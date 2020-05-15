New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Resumes Production At Haridwar And Igatpuri Plants

Mahindra says that it had resumed production at the Haridwar and Igatpuri plants, taking the highest level of health and safety precautions for its employees.

Mahindra makes engines at Igatpuri. The Scorpio & Bolero are manufactured in Haridwar

Highlights

  • Mahindra's Haridwar plant makes Scorpio, Bolero, and Alfa LCV
  • The Chakan and Nashik plants are still under the red zone
  • Mahindra has taken the highest level of health and safety precautions

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced resuming manufacturing operations at its plants in Haridwar, Uttarakhand and Igatpuri, Maharashtra, in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The company says that it has taken the highest level of health and safety precautions for its employees at the two facilities. While the Igatpuri plant manufactures powertrains, Mahindra's Haridwar plant, currently manufactures the Scorpio and the Bolero SUVs, along with the company's small commercial vehicle, Mahindra Alfa.

However, Mahindra's other plants, which are located in Chakan and Nashik fall under the red zone, as per the Lockdown 3.0 programme and as of now, there is no update on when those plants will become operational. Having said that, Mahindra recently also announced resuming retail operations in India by reopening around 300 sales and service outlets across the country.

Also Read: Mahindra Donates Aerosol Boxes, Face Shields To Telangana Government

6o714mgg

Mahindra has resumed operations taking the highest level of health and safety precautions

Mahindra has already issued new SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) for both, its production and retails facilities in India, in order to ensure the health and hygiene of its employees, dealerships personnel, and customers. The company has also rolled out a host of industry-first, zero contact service experiences, which will allow Mahindra customers to get their vehicles serviced without leaving their homes. The company 'With You Hamesha' app can be used to schedule an appointment with pickup and drop facility, live chat with service personnel to discuss repairs, get digital job sheet and pay online.

Also Read: Mahindra Introduces New Online Retail Channel Integrating Its Dealerships

l1i8a1kc

The vehicles are repaired in alternate service bays in the workshop to ensure social distancing

0 Comments

The company has communicated a set of strict guidelines to its dealer partners, which will involve new practices like, regular sanitisation of the dealerships and service centres, need for employees to wear masks and gloves at all times, and thermal scanning of both dealer staff and visitors. To ensure social distancing, Also, every vehicle will be sanitised before it is taken for repair work, in fact, the vehicles will be repaired in alternate service bays in the workshop to ensure social distancing.

