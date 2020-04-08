Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Specifications Revealed; Loses AT And 4WD Variants

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the technical specifications of the BS6 compliant Scorpio SUV. The automaker is yet to reveal prices though but we do expect the same to be announced in a few weeks post the end of the lockdown. The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular nameplates for the manufacturer. There aren't major cosmetic upgrades on the BS6 version but the engine has been tweaked to meet the new emission regulations.

While there haven't been major feature changes made to the Mahindra Scorpio BS6, there are some changes made to the variants on offer in the line-up. The SUV loses out on the automatic and four wheel drive variants. Interestingly, the company has also discontinued the 4WD version of the XUV500 with the BS6 upgrade. The BS6 Scorpio is now offered in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11. The 4WD trim was available on erstwhile S10 trim. The SUV is available in seven, eight or nine-seater options.

There are no changes made to the exterior of the BS6 Scorpio

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio continues to draw power from the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 5-speed gearbox on the base version and a 6-speed manual on the mid and top trims. The Scorpio was previously offered with a 6-speed torque converter.

Apart from the Scorpio, Mahindra has also revealed details for the BS6 compliant versions of the XUV500, XUV300, Bolero facelift among other models in its stable. The company's production remains suspended, however, given the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

