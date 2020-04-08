New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Specifications Revealed; Loses AT And 4WD Variants

The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now meets the new emission regulations but has lost a few variants in the process, most notably the automatic and All-Wheel Drive versions.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the technical specifications of the BS6 compliant Scorpio SUV. The automaker is yet to reveal prices though but we do expect the same to be announced in a few weeks post the end of the lockdown. The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular nameplates for the manufacturer. There aren't major cosmetic upgrades on the BS6 version but the engine has been tweaked to meet the new emission regulations.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Scorpio Caught Testing

Mahindra Scorpio

10 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Scorpio

While there haven't been major feature changes made to the Mahindra Scorpio BS6, there are some changes made to the variants on offer in the line-up. The SUV loses out on the automatic and four wheel drive variants. Interestingly, the company has also discontinued the 4WD version of the XUV500 with the BS6 upgrade. The BS6 Scorpio is now offered in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11. The 4WD trim was available on erstwhile S10 trim. The SUV is available in seven, eight or nine-seater options.

mahindra scorpio facelift rear

There are no changes made to the exterior of the BS6 Scorpio  

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio continues to draw power from the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 5-speed gearbox on the base version and a 6-speed manual on the mid and top trims. The Scorpio was previously offered with a 6-speed torque converter.

0 Comments

Apart from the Scorpio, Mahindra has also revealed details for the BS6 compliant versions of the XUV500, XUV300, Bolero facelift among other models in its stable. The company's production remains suspended, however, given the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio Alternatives

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 10 - 14.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 15.6 - 27.6 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
2020 Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Diesel Prices Out
2020 Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Diesel Prices Out
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities