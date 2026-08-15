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Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up: In Pictures

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
3 mins read
Aug 15, 2026, 01:52 PM
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Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Mahindra Lifestyler makes its India debut
  • India launch slated for April 2027
  • Will be named the Lifestyler in international markets

Mahindra has pulled the covers off the Scorpio N-based pick-up, the Scorpio Lifestyler. The Scorpio Lifestyler will primarily compete with the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. The pick-up segment in India is not very popular but has been gradually garnering attention. Let’s take a closer look at the all-new Scorpio Lifestyler and see what it has to offer.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up Makes Global Debut; India Launch In 2027

MNA 05819

With its redesigned front bumper and headlight housing, the Lifestyler looks distinctly different from the Scorpio N SUV, albeit sitting on the same underpinnings.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details

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In 2007, Mahindra launched the Scorpio Getaway as its first attempt to enter India’s lifestyle pick-up segment. The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler is the company’s second bet in India’s growing Pickup segment.

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The front gets textured and layered chrome bits on the protruding parts of the grille. For more functionality, it gets two tow hooks under the grille.

ADAS

The Scorpio Lifestyler will get an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Mahindra has not officially announced this yet, but we expect it to get at least a Level 2 ADAS system.

Scorpio Alloys

It sits on 18-inch wheels with 255-section tyres and gets disc brakes on all four wheels.

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It misses out on a 360-degree camera setup; however, for a pickup of this size, it is a must-have feature.

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The Scorpio Lifestyler will get a diesel powertrain, but we expect it to be offered with both diesel and petrol engine options, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

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Mahindra did not provide any official figures, but looking at the length of the vehicle, it appears to have a roomy bed that can hold a lot of luggage.

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Inside the bed, it gets a charging socket. It is not a three-pin socket but a standard 12V charging port, which can come in handy during camping or off-roading.

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The rear camera is mounted on the tailgate opening handle, unlike the usual placement on the bumper, which helps prevent it from getting damaged.

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The taillights have been carried over from the Global Pik-up concept that we saw back in 2023.

Scorpio Lifestyler Rear

The rear is unchanged from the concept, save for the addition of a slim third stop lamp near the lip of the tailgate.

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Will be available in Black, Blue, Yellow, Red, Grey, Silver and White.

Interior Reef 2 cropped
In the images, the dashboard features a boxy, layered design with a large portrait-oriented touchscreen that extends to the centre console as well. It is paired with a freestanding digital instrument cluster.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler 2

Mahindra will launch the Scorpio Lifestyler in India by April 2027 and has confirmed that the starting price of the pickup will be under Rs 19.79 lakh.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Scorpio-N# Scorpio# Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler# Mahindra Global Pik Up# Scorpio Lifestyler# Upcoming SUVs# Cars# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Upcoming Cars

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