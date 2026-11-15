Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Tata Safari Vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Which SUV Should You Buy?

The three-row SUV segment is witnessing strong growth in the Indian market, with Mahindra being one of the prominent players. Its popular models, such as the Scorpio N and the XUV 7XO, compete against rivals like the Tata Safari. All three SUVs fall within a similar price bracket and compete in the same SUV segment.

While the Scorpio N focuses on its rugged ladder-frame construction and off-road capability, the Safari offers a spacious, feature-loaded cabin. The XUV 7XO, meanwhile, brings a technology-focused package, along with petrol, diesel and AWD options.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Pricing and Variants

Powertrain Scorpio N Safari XUV 7XO Petrol MT Rs 13.69 Lakh – Rs 21.69 Lakh Rs 13.40 Lakh–Rs 24.26 Lakh Rs 13.66 Lakh – Rs 18.48 Lakh Petrol AT Rs 17.16 Lakh – Rs 23.05 Lakh Rs 18.35 Lakh –Rs 25.76 Lakh Rs 17.47 Lakh – Rs 23.45 Lakh Diesel MT Rs 14.19 Lakh – Rs 24.25 Lakh Rs 14.85 Lakh – Rs 25.36 Lakh Rs 14.96 Lakh – Rs 22.47 Lakh Diesel AT Rs 17.68 Lakh – Rs 25.49 Lakh Rs 19.45 Lakh – Rs 26.90 Lakh Rs 17.94 Lakh – Rs 24.11 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Dimensions

Dimensions Scorpio N Safari XUV 7XO Length 4,662 mm 4,668 mm 4,695 mm Width 1,917 mm 1,922 mm 1,890 mm Height 1,857 mm 1,795 mm 1,755 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2,741 mm 2,750 mm Seating capacity 6/7 6/7 6/7

In terms of dimensions, the XUV 7XO is the longest option, measuring 4,695mm in length, while the Tata Safari is the widest at 1,922mm. Both Mahindra SUVs share the same wheelbase, while the Tata Safari falls short by 11mm. All three SUVs are offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.



Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain Details

Specifications Scorpio N Safari XUV 7XO Petrol engine 2.0L Turbo 1.5L Turbo GDI 2.0L Turbo GDI Petrol power 200.2 BHP 167.7 BHP 200.2 BHP Petrol torque 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 280 Nm 380 Nm Diesel engine 2.2L Turbo 2.0L Turbo 2.2L Turbo Diesel power 130.2 Bhp/ 172.6 Bhp 167.7 BHP 182.3 BHP Diesel torque 300 Nm / 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) 350 Nm 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT) Manual gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed Automatic gearbox 6-speed AT 6-speed AT 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD / 4WD FWD FWD / AWD Chassis construction Body-on-Frame Monocoque Monocoque

The Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV 7XO offer the most powerful petrol engines, with both producing 200.2 BHP, compared to the Tata Safari's 167.7 BHP. However, the Safari's 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 280 Nm of torque, which is the lowest among the three. In the diesel department, the XUV 7XO leads with 182.3 BHP and up to 450 Nm of torque, followed by the Safari with 167.7 BHP and 350 Nm.

The Scorpio N's diesel engine produces 130.2 BHP in its lower-output version and 172.6 BHP in the higher-output version, with torque figures ranging from 300 Nm to 400 Nm, depending on the variant and gearbox. All three SUVs get a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox. However, the Scorpio N offers rear-wheel drive and 4WD, the Safari is exclusively front-wheel drive, while the XUV 7XO gets FWD and AWD options.

The Scorpio N is built on a body-on-frame platform, which makes it more capable off-road. While monocoque SUVs can handle rough roads, they are generally not as well-suited to challenging off-road terrain.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N gets a feature package centred around technology, convenience and off-road functionality. Its equipment includes a 12.3-inch floating HD touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX Connect, Alexa Built-in and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster offering full-screen navigation.

The SUV also gets a panoramic Skyroof, a 540-degree surround-view camera with Blind View Monitor, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging and an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold. Other notable features include a 12-speaker Sony sound system, ventilated front seats, a six-way powered driver's seat, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

The Scorpio N comes equipped with an Adventure Statistics, which display information such as engine performance, roll and pitch, compass, altimeter and G-force. Its 4XPLOR variants additionally feature selectable four-wheel drive with a shift-on-fly function and an advanced electronic brake-locking differential.

The Tata Safari offers a feature-rich cabin with an emphasis on passenger comfort and convenience. Its equipment includes a 14.5-inch infotainment screen powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology. The screen is paired to the Dolby Atmos and a 10-speaker JBL audio system with a central speaker and subwoofer.

The SUV also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Mappls navigation, Alexa Home2Car and Car2Home connectivity, and the Arcade app suite.

In terms of comfort, the Safari features six-way powered driver seat adjustment, four-way powered co-driver seat adjustment, ventilated front seats and ventilated second-row seats in the six-seater configuration. Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, wireless charging, sliding armrest and a 65W USB Type-C fast-charging port.

The SUV also gets a 360-degree surround-view camera, Level 2+ ADAS with 22 safety features, VisioneX electronic IRVM with an integrated dual dashcam and DVR, and memory ORVMs with automatic reverse dip.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO gets a technology-focused cabin with a coast-to-coast triple-screen setup, comprising three 12.3-inch HD displays. The infotainment system runs on Mahindra's AdrenoX+ platform, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155P chipset, and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT integration and connected-car functionality.

The SUV also features a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and VenueScapes Live. Comfort features include a panoramic Skyroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, multi-zone ambient lighting, an air purifier with AQI display, a six-way powered driver's seat with memory, a six-way powered co-driver seat and a four-way electric Boss Mode function.

It also gets ventilated front and rear seats on the top-spec variant, front and rear wireless chargers with active cooling, retractable rear sunshades and plush seat pads. Other notable equipment includes a 540-degree surround-view camera, Blind View Monitor, Level 2 ADAS with Sense+, electronic parking brake, digital video recording, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.





The Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 7XO cater to different buyer preferences despite competing in a similar price bracket. The Scorpio N is the most suitable choice for buyers looking for a rugged SUV with a body-on-frame construction, 4WD capability and better off-road credentials.

The Tata Safari makes a strong case for itself with its spacious, feature-rich cabin, passenger comfort and ventilated second-row captain seats, making it a good option for buyers prioritising family use.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, meanwhile, offers a more technology-focused package with its triple-screen dashboard, premium audio system, advanced comfort features and AWD option. It also gets the most powerful diesel engine among the three.

Overall, if off-road capability is your priority, the Scorpio N is the one to consider. For rear-seat comfort and family-oriented features, the Safari makes sense, while the XUV 7XO is a strong all-rounder for buyers seeking performance, technology and modern features.