Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Tata Safari Vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Which SUV Should You Buy?
- Mahindra Scorpio N gets a 4X4 option.
- Tata Safari features ventilated captain seats in the second row.
- Mahindra XUV 7XO is based on a monocoque chassis and gets an AWD option.
The three-row SUV segment is witnessing strong growth in the Indian market, with Mahindra being one of the prominent players. Its popular models, such as the Scorpio N and the XUV 7XO, compete against rivals like the Tata Safari. All three SUVs fall within a similar price bracket and compete in the same SUV segment.
While the Scorpio N focuses on its rugged ladder-frame construction and off-road capability, the Safari offers a spacious, feature-loaded cabin. The XUV 7XO, meanwhile, brings a technology-focused package, along with petrol, diesel and AWD options.
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Pricing and Variants
|Powertrain
|Scorpio N
|Safari
|XUV 7XO
|Petrol MT
|Rs 13.69 Lakh – Rs 21.69 Lakh
|Rs 13.40 Lakh–Rs 24.26 Lakh
|Rs 13.66 Lakh – Rs 18.48 Lakh
|Petrol AT
|Rs 17.16 Lakh – Rs 23.05 Lakh
|Rs 18.35 Lakh –Rs 25.76 Lakh
|Rs 17.47 Lakh – Rs 23.45 Lakh
|Diesel MT
|Rs 14.19 Lakh – Rs 24.25 Lakh
|Rs 14.85 Lakh – Rs 25.36 Lakh
|Rs 14.96 Lakh – Rs 22.47 Lakh
|Diesel AT
|Rs 17.68 Lakh – Rs 25.49 Lakh
|Rs 19.45 Lakh – Rs 26.90 Lakh
|Rs 17.94 Lakh – Rs 24.11 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Scorpio N
|Safari
|XUV 7XO
|Length
|4,662 mm
|4,668 mm
|4,695 mm
|Width
|1,917 mm
|1,922 mm
|1,890 mm
|Height
|1,857 mm
|1,795 mm
|1,755 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,750 mm
|2,741 mm
|2,750 mm
|Seating capacity
|6/7
|6/7
|6/7
In terms of dimensions, the XUV 7XO is the longest option, measuring 4,695mm in length, while the Tata Safari is the widest at 1,922mm. Both Mahindra SUVs share the same wheelbase, while the Tata Safari falls short by 11mm. All three SUVs are offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain Details
|Specifications
|Scorpio N
|Safari
|XUV 7XO
|Petrol engine
|2.0L Turbo
|1.5L Turbo GDI
|2.0L Turbo GDI
|Petrol power
|200.2 BHP
|167.7 BHP
|200.2 BHP
|Petrol torque
|370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT)
|280 Nm
|380 Nm
|Diesel engine
|2.2L Turbo
|2.0L Turbo
|2.2L Turbo
|Diesel power
|130.2 Bhp/ 172.6 Bhp
|167.7 BHP
|182.3 BHP
|Diesel torque
|300 Nm / 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT)
|350 Nm
|420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT)
|Manual gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Automatic gearbox
|6-speed AT
|6-speed AT
|6-speed AT
|Drivetrain
|RWD / 4WD
|FWD
|FWD / AWD
|Chassis construction
|Body-on-Frame
|Monocoque
|Monocoque
The Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV 7XO offer the most powerful petrol engines, with both producing 200.2 BHP, compared to the Tata Safari's 167.7 BHP. However, the Safari's 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 280 Nm of torque, which is the lowest among the three. In the diesel department, the XUV 7XO leads with 182.3 BHP and up to 450 Nm of torque, followed by the Safari with 167.7 BHP and 350 Nm.
The Scorpio N's diesel engine produces 130.2 BHP in its lower-output version and 172.6 BHP in the higher-output version, with torque figures ranging from 300 Nm to 400 Nm, depending on the variant and gearbox. All three SUVs get a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox. However, the Scorpio N offers rear-wheel drive and 4WD, the Safari is exclusively front-wheel drive, while the XUV 7XO gets FWD and AWD options.
The Scorpio N is built on a body-on-frame platform, which makes it more capable off-road. While monocoque SUVs can handle rough roads, they are generally not as well-suited to challenging off-road terrain.
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features
The Mahindra Scorpio N gets a feature package centred around technology, convenience and off-road functionality. Its equipment includes a 12.3-inch floating HD touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX Connect, Alexa Built-in and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster offering full-screen navigation.
The SUV also gets a panoramic Skyroof, a 540-degree surround-view camera with Blind View Monitor, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging and an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold. Other notable features include a 12-speaker Sony sound system, ventilated front seats, a six-way powered driver's seat, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.
The Scorpio N comes equipped with an Adventure Statistics, which display information such as engine performance, roll and pitch, compass, altimeter and G-force. Its 4XPLOR variants additionally feature selectable four-wheel drive with a shift-on-fly function and an advanced electronic brake-locking differential.
The Tata Safari offers a feature-rich cabin with an emphasis on passenger comfort and convenience. Its equipment includes a 14.5-inch infotainment screen powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology. The screen is paired to the Dolby Atmos and a 10-speaker JBL audio system with a central speaker and subwoofer.
The SUV also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Mappls navigation, Alexa Home2Car and Car2Home connectivity, and the Arcade app suite.
In terms of comfort, the Safari features six-way powered driver seat adjustment, four-way powered co-driver seat adjustment, ventilated front seats and ventilated second-row seats in the six-seater configuration. Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, wireless charging, sliding armrest and a 65W USB Type-C fast-charging port.
The SUV also gets a 360-degree surround-view camera, Level 2+ ADAS with 22 safety features, VisioneX electronic IRVM with an integrated dual dashcam and DVR, and memory ORVMs with automatic reverse dip.
The Mahindra XUV 7XO gets a technology-focused cabin with a coast-to-coast triple-screen setup, comprising three 12.3-inch HD displays. The infotainment system runs on Mahindra's AdrenoX+ platform, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155P chipset, and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT integration and connected-car functionality.
The SUV also features a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and VenueScapes Live. Comfort features include a panoramic Skyroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, multi-zone ambient lighting, an air purifier with AQI display, a six-way powered driver's seat with memory, a six-way powered co-driver seat and a four-way electric Boss Mode function.
It also gets ventilated front and rear seats on the top-spec variant, front and rear wireless chargers with active cooling, retractable rear sunshades and plush seat pads. Other notable equipment includes a 540-degree surround-view camera, Blind View Monitor, Level 2 ADAS with Sense+, electronic parking brake, digital video recording, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.
The Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 7XO cater to different buyer preferences despite competing in a similar price bracket. The Scorpio N is the most suitable choice for buyers looking for a rugged SUV with a body-on-frame construction, 4WD capability and better off-road credentials.
The Tata Safari makes a strong case for itself with its spacious, feature-rich cabin, passenger comfort and ventilated second-row captain seats, making it a good option for buyers prioritising family use.
The Mahindra XUV 7XO, meanwhile, offers a more technology-focused package with its triple-screen dashboard, premium audio system, advanced comfort features and AWD option. It also gets the most powerful diesel engine among the three.
Overall, if off-road capability is your priority, the Scorpio N is the one to consider. For rear-seat comfort and family-oriented features, the Safari makes sense, while the XUV 7XO is a strong all-rounder for buyers seeking performance, technology and modern features.
Related News
Learn more about Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Mahindra Models
- Mahindra
XUV 3XOEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.79 - 15.04 Lakh
- Mahindra
Scorpio ClassicEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.37 - 17.4 Lakh
- Mahindra
Scorpio-NEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.69 - 25.49 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Pik-UpEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.28 - 13.18 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero NeoEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 - 10.79 Lakh
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV700Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 23.71 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 16.74 - 19.39 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Neo PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 - 12 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Big Pik-UpEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.87 - 10.17 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero CamperEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.98 - 10.63 Lakh
- Mahindra
MarazzoEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.06 - 16.38 Lakh
- Mahindra
TharEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.32 - 18.99 Lakh
- Mahindra
Thar RoxxEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.52 - 23.53 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9eEx-Showroom Price₹ 21.9 - 30.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.65 - 30.9 Lakh
- Mahindra
BE 6eEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.45 - 27.7 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 24.92 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- How To Prevent Damage To Your Car's Wiring From RatsWe have shared some practical, proven ways to protect your car’s engine bay and electrical wiring from rodent attacks.1 min read
- Why Car Sunroofs Leak: Clogged Drains, Water Damage & Preventive Measures ExplainedCar sunroofs are prone to leaking during heavy rains, so you need to do some simple maintenance to keep your cabin completely dry.1 min read
- Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Tata Safari Vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Which SUV Should You Buy?The Mahindra Scorpio N and the XUV 7XO get an AWD option, while the Tata Safari is restricted to a front-wheel-drive (FWD) powertrain.6 mins read
- Keyless Car Not Detecting Your Key? Here's How To Start ItGetting a 'Key Not Detected' warning? Hold your key fob against the start button or use the car's emergency key slot. These backup methods can help start your car even if the fob battery is dead.1 min read
- Driving In Winter Fog: Hazard Lights And Windscreen Safety TipsFog can make it difficult to see the road, even with your headlights on. Use low beams, keep your windscreen clear and avoid using hazard lights while driving.5 mins read
- Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased Ahead Of LaunchToyota's first teaser confirms new headlamp layout for the Innova Hycross facelift.3 mins read