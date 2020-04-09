New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Serves 1000+ Meals

After kick-starting the production of face shields at its Kandivali plant last month, Mahindra has now started assembling face shields at its Pithampur plant, in Madhya Pradesh.

The Pithampur plant is the 2nd Mahindra facility to produce face shields for medical service providers

Highlights

  • Mahindra started manufacturing Face Shields last month at Kandivali plant
  • It sourced the design for the face shield from its partner Ford India
  • Mahindra's Pithampur Plant has also served over 1000 meal packets

Last month, Mahindra started manufacturing face shields for medical service providers at its Kandivali facility. The company which began with the target of making 500 face shields said that it will soon ramp up production to help fight the coronavirus. Today, it announced beginning the assembly process of face shields at its Pithampur plant, in Madhya Pradesh. The company had sourced the design for the face shield from its partner Ford India, which is also separately making these personal protective devices at its Chennai and Sanand plants. In fact, early this month Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra recently also announced that the first 50,000 face shields will be given free of cost across India.

Additionally, Mahindra has also opened the kitchen of the Pithampur plant to provide food to help those in need during this crisis, and so far, the company has served over 1000 meal packets. It is part of the company's larger initiative to server meals and ration packets to local communities and migrant workers across several locations in India. In fact, the company has already opened its kitchens across 10 different locations in India.

Mahindra has also opened the kitchen of the Pithampur plant to provide over 1,000 meal packets

Also Read: Fight Against Coronavirus: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours 

Simultaneously, Mahindra is also working on making ventilators to help coronavirus patients and has already started testing its in-house respiratory device. Additionally, Mahindra is also helping a Mumbai based start-up that makes sanitary napkins to make 3-ply masks and has set up a manufacturing line inside Mahindra's Kandivali plant in Mumbai. It has confirmed that within ten days, the production will be ramped to make 10,000 masks per day.

