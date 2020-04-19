New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Successfully Manufactures Over 1 Lakh Face Shields & Masks

Mahindra has manufactured more than 1 lakh face shields & face masks at its eight sites with volunteers putting an effort of 1075 man-days of work.

The company started the assembly of the face shields for the medical staff on March 30.

  • Mahindra has delivered over 1 lakh face shields and face masks
  • Mahindra completed this task in just 1075 mandays of work
  • Mahindra's next medical equipment is Aerosol Box for medical staff

Mahindra & Mahindra has been at the forefront of the battle against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the entire world to a standstill position. Mahindra started its fight against the pandemic by making a ventilator prototype, which is undergoing endurance testing at the company's facility. Apart from the AIR100 AMBU bag respirator, the company also started making face shields, masks and hand sanitizer to combat the deadly virus. The automaker has completed the production and delivered over 1 lakh face shields along with more than 1.2 lakh masks.

The company achieved this accomplishment in just 1075 man-days of work including supplier and eight Mahindra sites. This task was completed with the help of brave volunteers coming out for a purpose. The company initiated the assembly of the face shields for the medical staff on March 30, 2020. Later on, the company also engaged its Pithampur plant in manufacturing these face shields for the medical staff.

rrnkk2c

Mahindra Aerosol Box is designed by Mahindra's in-house team in North America

0 Comments

The company has also started making easy to assemble - Aerosol boxes that are made from polycarbonate windshields by using Waterjet technology. The best part of this medical equipment is that it can be assembled in less than a minute and the same can be done at the hospital. This will protect the medical staff from the cough droplets of the patients as it is designed to be leak-proof. Designed by Mahindra's in-house team in Detroit, the company will kick-off the production of these Aerosol boxes from April 19 onwards at its Nashik facility.

