Mahindra Supplies 80,000 Face Shields To Medical Staff All Over India

Mahindra & Mahindra commenced the assembly of face shields for the medical staff on March 30, 2020. With its continuous effort to fight the deadly Coronavirus, the auto manufacturer also engaged its Pithampur plant for producing face shields for medical service providers. The company has supplied 80,000 face shields to the medical practitioners who are in the line of duty against the virus. This team effort was highlighted by Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director Mahindra & Mahindra through his official Twitter account. He also mentioned that the face shields produced by Mahindra were appreciated by the medical staff across the country.

Assembling of Face Shields At Mahindra's Pithampur Plant

Apart from the face shields, Dr. Goenka also confirmed that Mahindra's next offering will be an Aerosol Box which will help in protecting the medical team from the fast-spreading Pandemic. The new Aerosol Box has been designed by Mahindra's in-house team in North America. The company has started making this medical equipment in Nashik today.

Gratified to see how our face shields are appreciated by medical staff all over the country. Have supplied 80K so far. Next offering is an Aerosol Box to protect the medical team. Designed by Mahindra Team in Detroit. Will start making In Nashik Tom. @MahindraRise @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/KRTcgBf2Tf — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 17, 2020

Mahindra Aerosol Box is designed by Mahindra's in-house team in North America

Mahindra's Aerosol Box is made by employing WaterJet, which can be assembled in less than a minute. Moreover, the assembly procedures can also be carried out at the hospital. As the medical is designed to be leak-proof, it will protect the doctors and nurses from the cough droplets of the patients.

The company also has been actively manufacturing ventilators to fight the pandemic, which is now being updated with new features and controls. Called AIR100, the AMBU bag respirator is undergoing endurance testing at a Mahindra plant. And, Mahindra has been at the forefront of the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic wherein it prepared the prototype of the ventilator in 48 hours after the group chairman - Anand Mahindra put the message out on Twitter. The company has now also shared that the respiratory device is also near fruition.

