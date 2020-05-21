New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown

The company is collaborating with government officials in UP, Bihar and Odisha to ease the return journey of stranded migrants.

| Updated:
0  Views
Mahindra will collaborate with 139 District Magistrates to help fasten the process.

Highlights

  • Migrants across the country have been walking back to their native places
  • Mahindra will address last mile transportation issues of migrants
  • Mahindra is already making ventilators, aerosol boxes and face shields

Automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra has once again come out with a solution that help ease the pain of many who have in some way or the other been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The company was till now focused on making medical equipment like ventilators, aerosol boxes and face shields to help the medical practitioners in their line of duty. Now it has also turned its attention to help people who are going back home to different parts of the country.

o5q7ffsg
Mahindra Automotive and Tractor dealers have offered to facilitate the process.

The company has said that through its Automotive and Tractor dealer partners it work to provide support for people coming back home during the pandemic. This will be done in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shared the information on Twitter saying that the company will be collaborating with 139 District Magistrates in the above mentioned states to smoothen the process. He also thanked his dealer partners for offering to partner on this cause.


Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group also expressed his appreciation and thanked his colleagues for responding to the call. Addressing them he said,"We'll be looking at longer term initiatives as well, but their immediate problems need to be addressed. Do look at how we can assist, along with our dealer community, in their last-mile transportation issues."

Owing to the nationwide lockdown migrants across the country have been walking back to their native places which in some cases are thousands of kilometers away. This initiative by Mahindra and its dealer partners will certainly help ease some pain of many such people as it would facilitate a smooth process for them to return home.
