Mahindra XEV 9S Secures Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
- XEV 9S registers highest adult protection score of any 3-row model tested till date.
- Awarded five stars for child occupant protection as well.
- XEV 9S has risen to the top of EV sales charts in recent months.
Demand for Mahindra's XEV 9S continues to surge month after month, and buyers' confidence in the three-row Mahindra electric vehicle will be validated by the results of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) crash tests. The 9S has become the seventh model from Mahindra to receive a full five stars for both adult as well as child occupant protection. It also means every single Mahindra introduced so far on the INGLO platform – including the XEV 9e and BE 6 – has scored five stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Also Read: 81 Years And Counting – The Mahindra Saga
What is the Mahindra XEV 9S' adult protection score in BNCAP tests?
Bharat NCAP used the Pack Two and Pack Three variants of the SUV, equipped with the bigger 79 kWh battery. When it comes to adult occupant protection, the Mahindra XEV 9S scored a total of 31.15 points out of a total of 32, which is the highest score of any three-row model tested by Bharat NCAP till date, outscoring the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Tata Safari.
A closer look at the crash test fact sheet reveals protection for the driver in the frontal offset crash has been rated ‘good’ all around, while protection for the front passenger is also deemed ‘good’ in every area save for the chest, which is rated ‘adequate’. Protection in the side deformable barrier crash and side pole crash test was also rated ‘good’.
What is the Mahindra XEV 9S' child occupant protection score in BNCAP tests?
The XEV 9S put on an equally stellar performance when it comes to protecting children on board. The electric SUV scored 45 points out of a total 49, mirroring the score of its INGLO siblings on this front.
The fact sheet confirms the XEV 9S received full points in dynamic tests conducted with an 18-month-old child dummy and a 3-year-old child dummy, full points for child restraint system installation, only losing four points under vehicle assessment score.
Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety equipment
As standard, the Mahindra XEV 9S has six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Features such as advanced driver assistance systems, 360-degree cameras and front parking sensors are present on all but the base variant of the electric SUV, and higher trims also get an additional knee airbag.
The ratings awarded by Bharat NCAP apply to all trims of the SUV as well as all three battery variants – 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh – from November 2026 onwards.
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