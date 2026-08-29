Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e Now Available With BaaS; Prices Start At Rs 12.65 Lakh
- Mahindra extends BaaS scheme for all its electric SUVs
- The XEV 9S starts at Rs 12.65 lakh; XEV 9e starts at Rs 13.90 lakh under BaaS
- Battery usage costs Rs 3.75 per kilometre
Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme to the XEV 9S and XEV 9e, bringing down the upfront price of its two electric SUVs The scheme was recently introduced by the brand with the recently launched BE 6 Sporteq and has now expanded to the carmaker's entire electric SUV lineup.
Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launched At Rs 19.45 Lakh
Under the BaaS model, buyers pay separately for the vehicle and its battery. This means the battery cost is removed from the initial vehicle price, while customers pay an effective usage fee of Rs 3.75 per kilometre for the battery.
|XEV 9S Variants
|Battery
|BaaS price
|One Above
|59kWh
|Rs 12.65 lakh
|One Above
|79kWh
|Rs 12.65 lakh
|Two Above
|70kWh
|Rs 16.05 lakh
|Two Above
|79kWh
|Rs 15.95 lakh
|Three
|79kWh
|Rs 17.85 lakh
|Three Above
|79kWh
|Rs 19.95 lakh
With this, the XEV 9S starts at Rs 12.65 lakh under BaaS, compared with Rs 20.65 lakh for the SUV’s full purchase price. This saves Rs 8 lakh on the upfront cost at the entry-level.
|XEV 9e Variants
|Battery
|BaaS price
|One
|59kWh
|Rs 13.90 lakh
|Two
|79kWh
|Rs 16.50 lakh
|Three Cineluxe
|79kWh
|Rs 19.35 lakh
|Three
|79kWh
|Rs 20.50 lakh
The XEV 9e, meanwhile, starts at Rs 13.90 lakh with BaaS, down from its starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh. Here too, buyers opting for the BaaS scheme can save Rs 8 lakh on the upfront cost. All prices are ex-showroom, with the regular XEV 9S and XEV 9e prices mentioned without the charger.
The BaaS programme was initially introduced with the BE 6 Sporteq, where Mahindra says the response from customers encouraged it to extend the scheme to the rest of its Electric models. Under the programme, the BE 6 Sporteq can be bought for Rs 11.45 lakh, with the battery charged at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75 per kilometre.
Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Formula E Freedom Edition Launched At Rs 24.45 Lakh
JSW MG Motor India was the first manufacturer in India to introduce this model with the Windsor, after which Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai, among others, have also introduced similar schemes.
Related News
Popular Mahindra Models
- Mahindra
XUV 3XOEx-showroom Price₹ 7.79 - 15.04 Lakh
- Mahindra
Scorpio ClassicEx-showroom Price₹ 13.37 - 17.4 Lakh
- Mahindra
Scorpio-NEx-showroom Price₹ 13.69 - 25.49 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Pik-UpEx-showroom Price₹ 9.28 - 13.18 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero NeoEx-showroom Price₹ 8.99 - 10.79 Lakh
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV700Ex-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 23.71 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV400Ex-showroom Price₹ 16.74 - 19.39 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Neo PlusEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 12 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Big Pik-UpEx-showroom Price₹ 9.87 - 10.17 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero CamperEx-showroom Price₹ 9.98 - 10.63 Lakh
- Mahindra
MarazzoEx-showroom Price₹ 14.06 - 16.38 Lakh
- Mahindra
TharEx-showroom Price₹ 10.32 - 18 Lakh
- Mahindra
Thar RoxxEx-showroom Price₹ 12.52 - 23.53 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9eEx-showroom Price₹ 21.9 - 30.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 20.65 - 30.7 Lakh
- Mahindra
BE 6eEx-showroom Price₹ 19.45 - 27.7 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 24.92 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 23.5 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.8 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.69 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-04
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-12
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e Now Available With BaaS; Prices Start At Rs 12.65 LakhThe brand introduced BaaS scheme with the recently launched BE 6 Sporteq and has now extended the model for all its electric offerings.2 mins read
- Ather Konarc Electric Scooter: In PicturesThe Konarc marks Ather’s debut on its new EL platform. Here is a detailed look at it.5 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Aug 29, 2026Ather Konarc: Firsts and Standout Features On The New Electric ScooterFrom a larger battery and display to practical additions such as a remote seat opening, the Konarc brings several notable features to Ather’s scooter range.1 min read
- Abhishek Nigam | Aug 29, 2026Ather Konarc Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 1 LakhThe new electric scooter gets three battery options, up to 161 km of claimed IDC range and a 70 kmph top speed.1 min read
- Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launch Highlights: Specifications, Prices, ImagesToday, we will finally get all the details on the brand's latest Konarc Electric Scooter. Watch this space to know more.0 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 28, 2026Yamaha YZF-R2: Everything You Need to KnowThe new Yamaha YZF-R2 is available in three variants and sits above the R15 in the brand’s India line-up and is built on an all-new platform.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 25, 20262026 Hero Xoom 160 Review: Maxi-mum Potential!With styling and proportions that goes into actual maxi-scooter territory, a liquid-cooled engine and large 14-inch wheels, the Hero Xoom 160 holds a lot of promise. But should you buy it?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Aug 19, 20262026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?Along with the extra rear legroom, the new BMW X1 LWB offers more features, more safety tech, and a more powerful petrol engine. But do these updates actually make it a better SUV?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Aug 17, 2026Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS First Ride Review: The Most Tech-Loaded Pulsar Yet?The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS brings more power, new-age electronics and sharper styling to the familiar 160cc Pulsar formula.5 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Aug 16, 2026Honda Amaze CVT Long Term First Report: 1800 Km InThe Amaze is the first sedan to join our long term feet in a year, and while on paper it lacks some of the features offered in its rivals, there’s plenty of promise in the package.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 12, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom Review: Beating RE to the PunchDelhi-based custom motorcycle shop TNT Motorcycles introduces packages to convert existing Himalayan 411 adventure bikes to Himalayan 440. Is it worth the expense?8 mins read