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Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e Now Available With BaaS; Prices Start At Rs 12.65 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Aug 29, 2026, 07:10 PM
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Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e Now Available With BaaS; Prices Start At Rs 12.65 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Mahindra extends BaaS scheme for all its electric SUVs
  • The XEV 9S starts at Rs 12.65 lakh; XEV 9e starts at Rs 13.90 lakh under BaaS
  • Battery usage costs Rs 3.75 per kilometre

Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme to the XEV 9S and XEV 9e, bringing down the upfront price of its two electric SUVs The scheme was recently introduced by the brand with the recently launched BE 6 Sporteq and has now expanded to the carmaker's entire electric SUV lineup.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launched At Rs 19.45 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9 E web 14 9704b15010

Under the BaaS model, buyers pay separately for the vehicle and its battery. This means the battery cost is removed from the initial vehicle price, while customers pay an effective usage fee of Rs 3.75 per kilometre for the battery.

XEV 9S VariantsBatteryBaaS price
One Above59kWhRs 12.65 lakh
One Above79kWhRs 12.65 lakh
Two Above70kWhRs 16.05 lakh
Two Above79kWhRs 15.95 lakh
Three79kWhRs 17.85 lakh
Three Above79kWhRs 19.95 lakh

With this, the XEV 9S starts at Rs 12.65 lakh under BaaS, compared with Rs 20.65 lakh for the SUV’s full purchase price. This saves Rs 8 lakh on the upfront cost at the entry-level.

XEV 9e VariantsBatteryBaaS price
One59kWhRs 13.90 lakh
Two 79kWhRs 16.50 lakh
Three Cineluxe79kWhRs 19.35 lakh
Three79kWhRs 20.50 lakh

The XEV 9e, meanwhile, starts at Rs 13.90 lakh with BaaS, down from its starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh. Here too, buyers opting for the BaaS scheme can save Rs 8 lakh on the upfront cost. All prices are ex-showroom, with the regular XEV 9S and XEV 9e prices mentioned without the charger.

The BaaS programme was initially introduced with the BE 6 Sporteq, where Mahindra says the response from customers encouraged it to extend the scheme to the rest of its Electric models. Under the programme, the BE 6 Sporteq can be bought for Rs 11.45 lakh, with the battery charged at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75 per kilometre.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Formula E Freedom Edition Launched At Rs 24.45 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launched 1

JSW MG Motor India was the first manufacturer in India to introduce this model with the Windsor, after which Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai, among others, have also introduced similar schemes.

# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Electric# Mahindra BaaS Scheme# Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq BaaS prices# Mahindra XEV 9e BaaS prices# Mahindra XE 9S BaaS prices# Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq# Mahindra XEV 9S# Mahindra XEV 9e# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story

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