Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e Now Available With BaaS; Prices Start At Rs 12.65 Lakh

Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme to the XEV 9S and XEV 9e, bringing down the upfront price of its two electric SUVs The scheme was recently introduced by the brand with the recently launched BE 6 Sporteq and has now expanded to the carmaker's entire electric SUV lineup.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launched At Rs 19.45 Lakh

Under the BaaS model, buyers pay separately for the vehicle and its battery. This means the battery cost is removed from the initial vehicle price, while customers pay an effective usage fee of Rs 3.75 per kilometre for the battery.

XEV 9S Variants Battery BaaS price One Above 59kWh Rs 12.65 lakh One Above 79kWh Rs 12.65 lakh Two Above 70kWh Rs 16.05 lakh Two Above 79kWh Rs 15.95 lakh Three 79kWh Rs 17.85 lakh Three Above 79kWh Rs 19.95 lakh

With this, the XEV 9S starts at Rs 12.65 lakh under BaaS, compared with Rs 20.65 lakh for the SUV’s full purchase price. This saves Rs 8 lakh on the upfront cost at the entry-level.

XEV 9e Variants Battery BaaS price One 59kWh Rs 13.90 lakh Two 79kWh Rs 16.50 lakh Three Cineluxe 79kWh Rs 19.35 lakh Three 79kWh Rs 20.50 lakh

The XEV 9e, meanwhile, starts at Rs 13.90 lakh with BaaS, down from its starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh. Here too, buyers opting for the BaaS scheme can save Rs 8 lakh on the upfront cost. All prices are ex-showroom, with the regular XEV 9S and XEV 9e prices mentioned without the charger.

The BaaS programme was initially introduced with the BE 6 Sporteq, where Mahindra says the response from customers encouraged it to extend the scheme to the rest of its Electric models. Under the programme, the BE 6 Sporteq can be bought for Rs 11.45 lakh, with the battery charged at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75 per kilometre.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Formula E Freedom Edition Launched At Rs 24.45 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India was the first manufacturer in India to introduce this model with the Windsor, after which Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai, among others, have also introduced similar schemes.