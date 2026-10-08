Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launch On October 15

Mahindra will become the third carmaker to offer a factory-fitted CNG option in the subcompact SUV segment in the coming weeks. The carmaker is set to launch factory-fitted CNG variants of the XUV 3XO in India on October 15, 2026. Currently, only Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors offer factory CNG fitment in the segment with the Brezza and Nexon, respectively. Meanwhile, brands such as Renault and Nissan offer CNG kits as dealer-level fitments for the Kiger and Magnite.



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The 3XO is far from Mahindra's first CNG model to be sold in India, with older models such as the Verito having been offered with CNG, while on the CV side, variants of the Bolero Pik-Up are offered with CNG options.



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For the 3XO, Mahindra is likely to offer the CNG option with the non-GDI 1.2 turbo-petrol engine. The 3XO is currently offered with a pair of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options - the first an MPFI unit good for 110 bhp and 200 Nm, with the latter being a Gasoline Direct Injection unit producing a stronger 129 bhp and 230 Nm. Both units are available with manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options. The SUV is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and in an all-electric guise too.



It remains to be seen if Mahindra will go with a single-cylinder or twin-cylinder configuration. (Representational image)

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As with a majority of CNG powerplants, expect the engine to have lower power and torque output when run in CNG mode as compared to petrol. It remains to be seen if Mahindra will offer a single storage tank solution or go for a twin-cylinder arrangement as seen on Tata and Hyundai. However, one should expect the CNG variants to come at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the conventional petrol model.