logo
Select City

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 15 October 2026, 18:20 IST
Follow us on
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • The XUV 3XO ZNG produces 110 BHP and 200Nm, the highest figures among the three SUVs.
  • The Brezza S-CNG has the highest claimed fuel efficiency at 26.9km/kg.
  • The XUV 3XO ZNG is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹12.27 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has entered the CNG compact SUV segment with a turbocharged powertrain, competing with the Tata Nexon iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG. The XUV 3XO offers the highest power and torque figures, while the Tata Nexon focuses on balancing performance and practicality. The Brezza, meanwhile, has the highest claimed fuel efficiency.

Here is how the three CNG-powered SUVs compare in terms of price, performance, gearbox options, dimensions, features and practicality.


Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price and Variants

PriceMahindra XUV 3XO ZNGTata Nexon iCNGMaruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG
Starting price₹9.99 lakh₹8.35 lakh₹9.40 lakh
Top variant price₹12.27 lakh₹13.72 lakh₹11.76 lakh
Number of CNG variants4Multiple variantsMultiple variants

The Tata Nexon iCNG has the lowest starting price, while the XUV 3XO ZNG starts at a higher price. The Nexon iCNG has the highest top-end price among the three SUVs. The Brezza S-CNG sits between the two in terms of starting price and has a lower top-end price than the other SUVs.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Powertrain Details

ParameterMahindra XUV 3XO ZNGTata Nexon iCNGMaruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG
Engine1.2-litre turbocharged petrol1.2-litre turbocharged petrol1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
Cylinder configuration3-cylinder3-cylinder4-cylinder
GearboxManual transmissionManual transmissionManual transmission
Maximum power in CNG mode110 BHP98 BHP87 BHP
Peak torque in CNG mode200Nm170Nm121.5Nm
Claimed fuel efficiency24.7km/kg24km/kg26.9km/kg

The XUV 3XO ZNG leads the comparison in terms of power and torque. Its 1.2-litre turbocharged engine produces 110 BHP and 200Nm, exceeding the Nexon iCNG by 12 BHP and 30Nm. Compared with the Brezza S-CNG, the Mahindra produces 23 BHP and 78.5Nm more.
TATA Nexon i CNG 9 2dd442c6e1

The Nexon iCNG also uses a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine, producing 98 BHP and 170Nm. The Brezza S-CNG, meanwhile, uses a larger, naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine with four cylinders, producing 87 BHP and 121.5Nm.

Mahindra claims that the XUV 3XO ZNG delivers identical power and torque figures in petrol and CNG modes. Its claimed 0-60km/h acceleration time in CNG mode is 4.9 seconds.

The Brezza S-CNG leads in claimed fuel efficiency at 26.9km/kg, followed by the XUV 3XO ZNG at 24.7km/kg and the Nexon iCNG at 24km/kg.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Dimensions

DimensionsMahindra XUV 3XO ZNGTata Nexon iCNGMaruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG
Length3,990mm3,995mm3,995mm
Width1,821mm1,804mm1,790mm
Height1,647mm1,620mm1,685mm
Wheelbase2,600mm2,498mm2,500mm
Wheel size16 inches16 inches16 inches
Boot space270 litres321 litres328 litres
Seating capacity555

The XUV 3XO ZNG has the longest wheelbase and is the widest SUV in this comparison. The Nexon and Brezza are marginally longer, while the Brezza is the tallest.

Mahindra XUV 3 XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The Brezza S-CNG offers the largest boot, at 328 litres, followed by the Nexon iCNG at 321 litres. The XUV 3XO ZNG offers 270 litres of luggage space, with its twin CNG cylinders positioned beneath the luggage area.

The Nexon iCNG also uses a twin-cylinder arrangement to retain usable luggage space. The Brezza S-CNG features an underbody-mounted CNG tank, allowing it to offer the largest boot among the three SUVs.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Interior and Features

FeatureMahindra XUV 3XO ZNG REVX ATata Nexon iCNG Fearless+ PSMaruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG ZXi
Touchscreen infotainment10.25-inch HD10.25-inch7-inch SmartPlay Pro
Digital instrument cluster10.25-inch10.25-inchAnalogue-digital instrument cluster
SunroofSingle-pane sunroofPanoramic sunroofElectric sunroof
Ventilated front seats-Available-
360-degree camera-Available-
Six airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Electronic stability controlStandardStandardESP with Hill Hold Assist
Rear AC ventsStandardAvailableAvailable
Cruise controlStandardAvailableAvailable
Wireless smartphone connectivityWireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlayWireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlayWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wireless charger-AvailableAvailable
Tyre pressure monitoring systemAvailableAvailable-
Connected-car technologyAdrenoX Connect with built-in AlexaVariant-dependent connected featuresVariant-dependent connected features

The XUV 3XO ZNG comes with six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts across the range. Even the entry-level MX Edge variant includes a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear seat.

Mahindra XUV 3 XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG 1

Higher variants add features such as a Skyroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, Dolby Atmos audio, black leatherette seats and connected-car technology.

The Nexon iCNG offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a digital instrument cluster on selected higher variants. Its safety equipment also includes CNG leak detection and additional protection systems.

The Brezza S-CNG offers an efficiency-focused package. However, the equipment availability varies by trim.

On paper, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG leads in power and torque, while the Tata Nexon iCNG combines turbocharged performance with practicality. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG leads in claimed fuel efficiency and boot space.


For buyers who prioritise performance, the XUV 3XO ZNG is a strong contender. Those looking for a balance of price, performance and features may consider the Nexon iCNG, while the Brezza S-CNG is worth considering for buyers focused on fuel economy and luggage capacity.

All three CNG SUVs are listed with six-speed manual gearboxes, with no factory-fitted automatic CNG option included in this comparison. Real-world fuel efficiency will vary depending on traffic, driving style, road conditions and vehicle load.

# Brezza CNG# Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG# Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG# XUV3XO ZNG# CNG cars# CNG Cars in India# Cars# Comparison# New Cars
AD
AD

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications Compared