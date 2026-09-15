Mahindra XUV 7XO Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) has given the Mahindra XUV 7XO a 5-star safety rating. The SUV was recently crash-tested in India, and the Mahindra flagship scored 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection. According to the Bharat NCAP report, the XUV 7XO achieved 30.76 out of 32 for adult safety, and 44.97 out of 49 for child safety.

The SUV was put through the front offset barrier test and side movable barrier test. In Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) criteria, the 7XO scored 14.76 out of 16 in the former and 16 out of 16 in the latter. Protection offered to the driver and co-driver was largely rated as Good or Adequate, which is quite good. As for the Child Occupant Protection (COP) scores, with the use of Child Restraint Systems (CRS) in the dynamic test, the scores were 23.97 out of 24. The SUV also scored top marks in the CRS installation score.

For this crash test, Bharat NCAP used two variants of the XUV 7XO, and both diesel-powered 7-seater options - AX7 2WD automatic and AX7L diesel 4WD automatic. Historically, global safety watchdogs only use entry-level models to assess the safety standards of vehicles. However, in India, the crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP are voluntary, so the manufacturer can choose to send the variant they desire.

That being said, except for some special safety features like ADAS or 360-degree cameras, all the key safety equipment is standard across the variant line-up. This means even the entry-level XUV 7XO could have scored a similar safety rating. And that is also what the Bharat NCAP report says. The 5-star rating is applied to all variants of the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

Some of the key active safety features on offer include – 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiter for front two passengers. Mahindra also offers ISOFIX child seat mounts for rear seats, along with Electronic Stability Control and seatbelt reminder.