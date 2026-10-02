Mahindra's 'Electric Origin' SUVs Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark in 18 Months

Homegrown giant Mahindra has announced its ‘Electric Origin’ family of SUVs has crossed the cumulative 1 lakh units sales mark in the country since launch. It has taken Mahindra around one and half years to achieve this target as the deliveries for the XEV 9e and BE 6 began in March 2025. The SUVs though were originally launched in November 2024. The XEV 9S was launched a year later and currently is the highest selling electric car in the country, beating many more affordable rivals.

The SUVs are built on the Born Electric INGLO platform which will also underpin several other Mahindra electric models in the future. The brand has been giving constant updates to the SUVs to keep them relevant in the market. It recently launched the BE 6 Sporteq, a more advanced version of the SUV that came with more features and an additional battery pack option. The brand also launched the Sporteq Formula E edition along with the 6 seater version of the 9S.

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To make the SUVs more accessible, Mahindra also has started offering Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) option on its electric SUVs with prices starting at Rs. 12.65 lakh, ex-showroom. The sales juggernaut is likely to continue with the brand already announcing the launch of 6 new electric vehicles over the next 5 years. We expect to see Mahindra introduce the production-spec BE 07 electric SUV in the coming months.