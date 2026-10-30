Mandatory EV Sound Alerts (AVAS) In India From October 2026: Why New Electric Cars Must Hum At Low Speeds

From 1 October 2026, India's updated motor vehicle rules require new models of electric passenger and goods vehicles covered by the regulation to have an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). Existing models have until 1 October 2027 to comply, giving manufacturers additional time to update vehicles already on sale.

The reason is that electric cars can move almost silently at low speeds. A pedestrian crossing a residential lane, a cyclist approaching a junction or someone walking through a crowded parking area may not hear an EV approaching from behind. AVAS adds an audible warning so people nearby have a better chance of noticing the vehicle.

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What Is AVAS in an Electric Car?

AVAS stands for Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System. It is a system that produces an external warning sound when an electric vehicle moves quietly, helping pedestrians and other road users detect its presence. The sound is designed to be audible without turning the car into a noisy vehicle.

AVAS serves a safety purpose, alerting people who may not see an approaching car, particularly when it moves slowly through a busy street or reverses out of a parking space.

When Does the EV Have to Make a Sound?

The system is intended to work when the vehicle is moving at speeds where tyre and road noise may not be enough to alert nearby pedestrians. Under AIS-173, the sound requirements apply when the vehicle travels at speeds above 0 and up to 20 kmph, with separate requirements for reversing.

Driving situation What AVAS does Moving forward at walking pace Produces an audible warning Driving at 10 to 20 kmph Meets the prescribed sound-level requirements Reversing Provides a warning sound to alert nearby people Travelling above 20 kmph The standard does not require AVAS sound at these speeds Moving through a crowded parking area Helps pedestrians notice a quiet, approaching EV

The system does not need to imitate a petrol engine exactly. Manufacturers can choose an appropriate sound, provided the vehicle meets the required audibility standards.

How Loud Will the New Electric Cars Sound?

The rules do not require EVs to produce an irritating horn-like noise. Instead, AIS-173 specifies minimum sound levels at designated test speeds and limits the maximum sound level in forward motion to 75 dB(A). The sound must also meet prescribed frequency requirements so pedestrians can detect it more easily.

For context, the minimum overall sound levels specified by the standard are:

At 10 km/h: 50 dB(A)

At 20 km/h: 56 dB(A)

During the reversing test: 47 dB(A)

These are controlled testing requirements, not a promise that every EV will sound identical in real-world traffic. The aim is to make the vehicle audible while keeping the warning sound within defined limits.

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Which Electric Vehicles Must Have AVAS in India?

The October 2026 requirement covers electrified vehicles in Categories M and N under India's vehicle classification system. Category M covers passenger vehicles, including cars and buses, while Category N covers goods vehicles such as trucks.

The important distinction is between a new model and an existing one. The deadline for new models has already taken effect, while existing models have until October 2027 to comply.

Vehicle or model situation Compliance deadline New covered electric car model 1 October 2026 Existing covered electric car model 1 October 2027 Covered electric bus or goods vehicle Same phased deadlines EV already registered and being driven No general retrofit requirement is specified in this amendment

The amendment does not establish the same requirement for every electric vehicle category. Buyers of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers should not assume that this particular rule automatically applies to their vehicles.

Can You Switch Off AVAS in Your Electric Car?

Do not assume that you can silence the system whenever you want. AIS-173 prohibits a pause function, meaning a compliant system cannot simply offer a driver-controlled switch to pause its warning sound.

This is important because AVAS is a safety feature, not just an optional sound setting. If a vehicle is approved with the system, disabling it could compromise its compliance and intended safety function.

Will AVAS Make Electric Cars Safer for Pedestrians?

AVAS addresses a specific problem of pedestrians struggling to hear an electric car approaching at low speed. That matters particularly in Indian neighbourhoods, where vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and parked cars often share limited road space. The system gives people another warning cue, although it cannot replace looking before crossing or paying attention to surrounding traffic.

Drivers should also remember that a warning sound does not guarantee that every pedestrian will hear the vehicle. Traffic noise, background sounds and individual hearing differences can affect how easily someone detects it. AVAS is therefore one layer of protection, rather than a complete solution to pedestrian safety.

What Should EV Buyers Know About the October 2026 Rule?

If you are buying an electric car now, ask whether the specific model and variant meet the applicable AVAS requirements. A model introduced after the new-model deadline must comply, while an existing model may fall under the later deadline. The exact status depends on the vehicle's classification and approval, so do not rely on the launch date alone.

There is also no reason to reject an existing EV simply because it does not make an artificial sound today. The new rule follows a phased timeline, and the amendment does not generally order owners to retrofit AVAS to electric cars they already have registered.

What the New EV Sound Rule Means for Indian Drivers

India's AVAS requirement is designed to make quiet electric vehicles easier for pedestrians to detect, particularly at low speeds and while reversing. New covered models must comply from October 2026, while existing models have until October 2027 to meet the requirement.

For drivers, the change means that some new EVs will sound different when moving slowly, but the warning is there for a practical reason. The goal is simple: cleaner, quieter driving should not mean pedestrians are left guessing whether a car is coming.