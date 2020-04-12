MapmyIndia Helps users To Locate And Reach Nearby Coronavirus Test Centres

MapmyIndia through its move app is helping its users in India to view, locate and reach nearby Coronavirus testing centres, isolation centres and treatment facilities. Not only that, the app is also connected to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) website, giving live data of the Coronavirus cases in the country and its breakup in terms of Active Cases, Recovered Cases, Migrated Cases and Deceased Cases.

It also enables users to search 'Corona' on the app helping them to find and navigate to nearby testing, treatment and isolation centres. The app comes especially handy during the lockdown when it is difficult for public locate the centres. The lockdown was announced on March 24 to maintain social distancing in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed over 240 lives in the country so far while over 7500 live cases have been recorded.

