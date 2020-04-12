New Cars and Bikes in India

MapmyIndia Helps users To Locate And Reach Nearby Coronavirus Test Centres

The app is also connected to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) site, giving a live data of the Coronavirus cases in the country.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
MapMyIndia helps citizens to locate Coronavirus test centres.

Highlights

  • MapMyIndia helps citizens to locate Coronavirus test centres.
  • fIt also gives data on active Coronavirus cases in India.
  • The app is also connected to MoHFW site to derive data.

MapmyIndia through its move app is helping its users in India to view, locate and reach nearby Coronavirus testing centres, isolation centres and treatment facilities. Not only that, the app is also connected to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) website, giving live data of the Coronavirus cases in the country and its breakup in terms of Active Cases, Recovered Cases, Migrated Cases and Deceased Cases.

Also Read: Map My India Introduces Move Connected Car App

0 Comments

It also enables users to search 'Corona' on the app helping them to find and navigate to nearby testing, treatment and isolation centres. The app comes especially handy during the lockdown when it is difficult for public locate the centres. The lockdown was announced on March 24 to maintain social distancing in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed over 240 lives in the country so far while over 7500 live cases have been recorded.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Director Imtiaz Ali Shares An Image Of His First Car; Reveals Love For Road Trips
Director Imtiaz Ali Shares An Image Of His First Car; Reveals Love For Road Trips
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel BS6 Specifications Revealed
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel BS6 Specifications Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BS6 Yamaha FZ 25: What We Know So Far
BS6 Yamaha FZ 25: What We Know So Far
Select your City
or select from popular cities