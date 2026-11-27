Marc Marquez Announces MotoGP Retirement; 2026 Valencia GP To Be His Last
- Marc Marquez to retire after the 2026 Valencia GP
- 10 World Titles: Eight premier-class championships and two across other categories
- Ducati Contract: Retirement comes despite a deal running until 2028
Few riders have experienced the highs and lows of MotoGP quite like Marc Marquez. Having secured eight premier-class world titles and 10 championships across all categories, Marc Marquez has announced his retirement after this weekend’s final round at Valencia. He made the announcement on social media today just before the start of the practice session for the race weekend.
Retirement Despite Ducati Contract Until 2028
The announcement has come as a surprise, particularly since Marquez had signed a two-year contract extension with Ducati earlier in 2026, which was expected to keep him with the factory team through the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Ducati management had also indicated last weekend that the Spaniard would continue racing next year.
Marquez revealed his decision through a series of messages at the Ducati garage before FP1 in Valencia. He thanked everyone who had been part of his journey, adding, "This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history."
The decision was made in October following the Japanese Grand Prix, although Marquez kept it private until this week. He reportedly informed Ducati only on Thursday night in Valencia, with his brother Alex being the only person aware of his plans earlier.
Injuries And Physical Toll Behind The Decision
Marquez's retirement brings an end to a career that was repeatedly threatened by serious injuries. The biggest setback came at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, wherein a highside crash resulted in a fractured right arm. Despite an attempted comeback just a week later only aggravated the injury, leading to multiple surgeries and a prolonged absence.
After undergoing four operations and multiple difficult seasons with Honda, Marquez eventually left the Japanese manufacturer to join Gresini Racing in 2024, riding a year-old Ducati. This move helped him regain his pace and confidence, which eventually earned him a factory Ducati seat.
However, the ordeal wasn’t over yet. Marquez underwent another operation on his right shoulder in May 2026, while experiencing brief recurrences of double vision. He admitted that the physical and mental demands of racing had reached a point where he had to reconsider his future.
A Remarkable Comeback And 10 World Titles
Marquez made his MotoGP debut in 2013 and won the premier-class title in his rookie season, becoming the youngest rider to do so at the age of 20. He went on to win six MotoGP championships with Honda, establishing himself as one of the most dominant riders of his generation.
After securing his seventh premier-class title with Gresini Racing in 2025, the 2026 season proved to be yet another remarkable milestone. Despite missing races and falling back in points, Marquez fought back with a series of strong results to clinch his eighth MotoGP title in Portugal. This achievement brought him at level with Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class world championships.
Across all categories, Marquez leaves the sport with 10 world titles, securing for himself among the most successful riders in motorcycle racing history.
What’s Next For Ducati?
Marquez's retirement also leaves Ducati with a significant gap to fill in its factory line-up. The Spaniard was expected to lead the manufacturer's charge into the new 850cc MotoGP era in 2027, alongside incoming teammate Pedro Acosta.
With Marquez's departure now confirmed, Ducati will have to reassess its rider plans for the coming seasons. However, the immediate focus will be on giving its departing champion a fitting send-off at Valencia, where he will make his final appearance as a MotoGP rider.
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