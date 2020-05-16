Maruti S-Presso Registers Strong Sales Ever Since Its Launch Last Year

New Cars and Bikes in India

Hatchbacks account for half of sales in the Indian car market.

Highlights

  • Maruti sold 16,000 units of S-presso & Alto in March 2020
  • There is a downward shift in segments as far as demand is concerned
  • Highest selling 7 cars in Fy 19-20 were from Maruti Suzuki

That Maruti Suzuki is India's largest selling car maker and by a long way is a well established fact. So much so that in the just concluded financial year 7 out of the 10 highest selling cars in the country were from Maruti Suzuki. A good chunk of those sales come from entry level cars like the Alto and recently launched S-Presso. While the former has been one of India's highest selling cars for a very long time, the latter was launched late last year and also has been able to clock good numbers right from the word go.

S-Presso numbers set to rise further as people look to buy more affordable cars in the near future.

In the month of March, despite losing the crucial 10 days of the end of the financial year due to the nationwide lockdown, Maruti Suzuki was able to retail around 16,000 units of both these cars. The mini-SUV S-Presso, in fact, has been consistently clocking more than 10,000 units when it comes to monthly sales. And looking at the possible future trends where people are looking to buy more affordable cars, the numbers for both the hatches are set to rise even further.

Talking exclusively to carandbike on Freewheeling With SVP, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said,"This thing about the transfer of demand from bigger cars to smaller cars exists. Even in our internal surveys and touch points the consumers indicate there is a downward shift as far as demand is concerned." Other than the Alto and the S-presso some other affordable hatches that Maruti Suzuki sells in the domestic market through the Arena channel include the Celerio, WagaonR and Swift. More premium hatches like the Ignis and Baleno are sold through the Nexa showrooms.

