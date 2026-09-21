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Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Dzire And Swift CNG AGS Variant-Wise Prices Unveiled

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Sep 21, 2026, 05:15 PM
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Dzire And Swift CNG AGS Variant-Wise Prices Unveiled
Highlights
  • Baleno Zeta CNG AGS is priced at Rs 9.32 lakh
  • Dzire CNG AGS tops out at Rs 9.53 lakh
  • Swift VXi CNG AGS starts at Rs 7.92 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled the full price list for the automated manual transmission (AGS) CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Dzire, and Swift. The cars were recently showcased with their starting prices, and the complete price list has now been revealed.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire CNG AGS: Variants and Pricing

Varaint/ModelSwift Dzire
VXiRs 7.92 Lakh Rs 8.53 Lakh
VXi (O)Rs 8.18 Lakh --
ZXiRs 8.86 Lakh Rs 9.53 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire does not offer the VXi (O) variant, keeping it limited to the Swift. Overall, both cars cost Rs 35,000 more than their respective petrol-manual variants. Moreover, the Dzire costs Rs 81,000 more than its only petrol-AMT variant, while the Swift costs Rs 82,500 more.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Baleno CNG AMT Launched: Check Mileage, Prices

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2026 Baleno 20

Variant Price
Delta Rs 8.32 Lakh
ZetaRs 9.32 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno tops out at Rs 9.32 lakh. It costs Rs 40,000 more than the manual CNG variant. Additionally, when compared with the petrol-automatic variant, the hatchback commands a premium of Rs 79,000.

The Baleno tops out at Rs 9.32 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire becomes the most expensive model in the lineup, reaching a price of Rs 9.53 lakh.

On the powertrain front, all three vehicles are powered by Maruti Suzuki's Z-Series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. With CNG, the engine produces 68 bhp and 102 Nm of peak torque. The Dzire returns 36.47 km/kg, while the Baleno returns 34.47 km/kg and the Swift claims 36.47 km/kg.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki India nexa# Nexa# Cars# Swift CNG# swift# Dzire CNG# Dzire Sedan# Baleno CNG# car# New Cars# Cover Story
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