2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launch Today: What To Expect?

Maruti Suzuki is set to give the Baleno its first major update since the second-generation hatchback was launched in India in 2022. The facelift is expected to bring styling changes, some cabin tweaks, and potentially a new petrol engine. Here’s what we expect from the 2026 Baleno facelift ahead of its launch later today.

Also Read: Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Design Updates

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Exterior

From the previous spy shots, the main changes are expected at the front, where the Baleno appears to get a flatter bonnet and a redesigned grille. The current V-shaped unit seems to make way for a conventional rectangular grille that stretches between the headlamps, with a prominent horizontal slat running across it.

The headlamps appear to retain their familiar shape and the three-dot LED signature that has become a feature of Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA models. The bumper, however, looks considerably different, with winglet-like elements towards the lower edges and a slim central air dam.

There appear to be fewer changes at the rear. Despite the camouflage on the test cars, the tailgate, tail-lamps and bumper look broadly similar to the outgoing model.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sells More Than 2 Lakh Vehicles In July, Sets New Domestic Record

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Interior And Features

As for the interior, the test mule offered only a brief look at the cabin, but there doesn't appear to be any major redesign. The central air-conditioning vents and free-standing touchscreen seem to retain their existing layout, although Maruti could introduce new upholstery, trim finishes and potentially a larger touchscreen.

The facelift could also borrow some of the technology seen on the Victoris. This could include a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster and Dolby Atmos support.

The existing feature list is expected to largely carry over, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, six-speaker Arkamys audio system, voice assistant, OTA updates, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry, automatic climate control, connected car technology and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Camo: Manual Turbo-Petrol Engine Battle

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Powertrain

The powertrain could be one of the more significant changes to the facelift. Maruti Suzuki could replace the current 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series Dual-Jet petrol engine with the newer Z-Series unit already used in the Swift and Dzire.

The existing engine produces 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm and is available with a five-speed manual and AMT. The newer 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series engine makes 80.4 bhp and 112 Nm, and is also offered with five-speed manual and AMT options.

The Baleno is also expected to continue with a factory-fitted CNG option. Maruti could use the facelift to move to an underbody CNG tank layout, similar to the setup seen on the Victoris and the Brezza facelift.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price And Rivals

The outgoing Baleno was priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.48 lakh (ex-showroom). With the styling, equipment and possible powertrain changes, the new Baleno could command a premium over the outgoing model.

Once launched, it will continue to compete with the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, and its rebadged sibling, the Toyota Glanza.

Spy Images Credit: Harsh Vlogs, YouTube