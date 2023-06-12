Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of July 5 Launch

First spy shots of Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming flagship model – a new hybrid MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross – have surfaced online ahead of its launch on July 5. The new MPV, expected to be named the Maruti Suzuki Engage, has been caught fully undisguised, confirming it will have a different face than the Hycross that it is based on. The Maruti Suzuki version of the Innova Hycross has a different, twin-bar grille, a redesigned bumper with a larger air intake opening and a new set of alloy wheels helping distinguish Maruti’s MPV.

The Engage will be manufactured alongside the Hycross at Toyota's facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

As part of Suzuki’s global alliance with Toyota and the resulting model-sharing exercise, India’s leading carmaker will retail a rebadged version of the Hycross, which will be manufactured at Toyota’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

The introduction of the Engage will be the first instance of a Toyota being sold as a Suzuki-badged model in India since the two automotive giants announced their alliance in 2017. So far, it is Maruti Suzuki that has been supplying its vehicles to Toyota (the Baleno as the Glanza, and the Vitara Brezza as the now-discontinued Urban Cruiser), and a number of models, including the Ertiga and Ciaz, are sold as Toyotas in some overseas markets. The two carmakers have also rolled out two co-developed SUVs in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, both of which are being manufactured by Toyota.

The Hycross has been in high demand since its launch, and with waiting periods for its latest people-carrier soaring, Toyota was recently forced to close order books for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants. In April, Bhargava had said Maruti is aware of the Toyota’s popularity, and realises that it may not be a high-volume product, instead enabling Maruti to tap into a whole new audience.

The waiting period for the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid is now in excess of two years.

Maruti’s flagship MPV will feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will also be offered with the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine. On the inside, the MPV is likely to feature a different colour scheme, but is set to mirror the Hycross’ equipment list, and is expected to be available in seven- and eight-seat forms.

The new MPV, which will be sold via Maruti’s Nexa chain of dealerships, is likely to be priced slightly higher than the Innova Hycross, prices for which range from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

