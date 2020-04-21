New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets New Smartplay Studio AVN System; Diesel Variants Discontinued

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki comes with a 7-inch infotainment display with the new SmartPlay Studio AVN system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MirrorLink. The diesel variants too have been removed from the website.

The SmartPlay Studio AVN gets a 7-inch display and offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now gets the new SmartPlay Studio system
  • The diesel variants of the Ertiga are no longer on offer
  • The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga BS6 only gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been silently updated with the company's new SmartPlay Studio AVN (Audio, Visual, Navigation) system, featuring a 7-inch infotainment display. The updated system continues to come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MirrorLink along with Bluetooth, AUX-IN, and USB connectivity, however, it loses out on inbuilt navigation with pre-loaded maps that was offered in the previous version. Instead, the new SmartPlay Studio offers navigation supported by the smartphone connected to the system.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga no longer gets a diesel option and is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid tech

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has now also dropped the 1.5-litre diesel engine that was on offer before the BS6 deadline came into play. Currently, the MPV is petrol-only and is powered by the tried and tested 1.5-litre BS6 compliant, 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to the company SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicles from Suzuki) system. The motor is tuned to make 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and develops 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is also offered in a petrol-CNG option, which offers the same power output in the petrol mode, but a reduced 91 bhp and 122 Nm torque in the CNG mode. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga BS6 is currently offered in seven variants with automatic options for the mid-spec VXI and top-spec ZXI variants. Maruti Suzuki India has priced the MPV in the range of ₹ 7.59 lakh to ₹ 10.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

