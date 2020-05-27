Maruti Suzuki Extends Support To Customers In Cyclone Hit Regions

Maruti Suzuki has been reaching out to its customers in the cyclone hit region.

The eastern region of India has been hit hard by cyclone Amphan that claimed many lives in West Bengal and Odisha along with doing a lot damage to the neighbouring states as well. As the cyclone has settled now, Maruti Suzuki has been reaching out to its customers in these four states in a bid to check their vehicles and ensure that they are in running condition as soon as possible. Maruti Suzuki has tied up with seven major vehicle towing agencies to bring damaged vehicles to its workshops and spare parts have been requisitioned on a fast-track basis to meet the urgent need.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Partners With ICICI Bank To Offer Flexible EMI Schemes

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said, "The current scenario in Amphan affected regions is heart-breaking. We are committed to ensure full-fledged support to our customers in this time of severity. We have set up exclusive teams to coordinate, monitor and provide 24x7 support to customers at all service workshops in the region. Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its service centres to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These SOPs are devised to ensure safety and wellbeing of the customers and staff."

Also Read: Coronavirus: Maruti Suzuki Announced Safety Guidelines For True Value Network

Maruti Suzuki is also providing loaner cars to its customers.

The company is also providing loaner cars to its customers if their vehicle needs a major repair while ahead of the cyclone alert, it had sent precautionary SMS to over 3 lakh customers with care points to prevent possible damages. Maruti Suzuki network comprises 425 service centres across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Out of these, 84 workshops in West Bengal, 58 in Odisha, 72 in Andhra Pradesh and 5 in Jharkhand are operational.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.