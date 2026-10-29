Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied Testing; To Get ADAS, Z-Series Petrol Engine
- Expected to get Level 2 ADAS from Baleno
- 1.2 K Series petrol to make way for new 1.2 Z-Series engine
- Styling updates to come in the form of revised bumpers, tweaked grille
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks to be the next in line to receive a mid-lifecycle update, with the test mule for the crossover recently spied on Indian roads. Essentially a crossover based on the Baleno hatchback, the Fronx looks to inherit a lot of the updates we saw in the recent Baleno facelift, including a new petrol engine and more tech.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki EV Exports Cross 50,000 Units Milestone
While the test car wore heavy camouflage, a majority of the changes look to be centred around the front fascia. The light clusters look to be carried over from the outgoing model, replete with the high-set three-dot LED lighting signatures and the low-set tri-projector headlamp units. The grille meanwhile looks to get wider openings in the mesh pattern design, with the camouflage at the centre likely disguising the sensor module for the Level 2 ADAS system that is expected to be borrowed from the Baleno.
Also read: Maruti Victoris Gets An Aurum Edition Accessory Kit: Priced At Rs 22,990
Lower down, the bumper looks to feature a more prominent airdam that could add a little more muscle to the crossover’s look. Down the sides, changes are likely to be minimal, with the test mule even riding on the same alloy wheels as the current Fronx. Changes to the rear are also expected to come down to minor tweaks to the bumper.
Inside, the dashboard design is expected to be left untouched from the pre-facelift, with updates coming in the shape of new features, new upholstery colours and revised trim inserts. New features are expected to include ventilated front seats and advanced driver assistance systems, both of which were recently introduced on the Baleno. Other tech such as the HUD, 9.0-inch touchscreen and more are expected to carry forward.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Mechanically, the big update is expected to be the switch to the new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine. The new unit - first introduced in the Dzire and most recently in the Baleno - develops 81bhp and 112Nm - down from the older K-Series’ 89 bhp and 113 Nm - and is offered with manual and AMT options. The drop in power is expected to be accompanied by gains in fuel economy over the current model’s claimed 21.79 kmpl (MT) and 22.89 kmpl (AMT).
The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol meanwhile is expected to soldier on as an option in the top variants. The Boosterjet unit develops a peak 99 bhp and 148 Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
Image Credit: @AUTOINTELIN on X
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