Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Get Electronic Parking Brake, Ventilated Seats: New Spy Shots Reveal
- Cabin design and colour scheme unchanged
- New features visible include electronic parking brake & ventilated front seats
- Launch expected in 2027
Maruti Suzuki has been testing the facelifted Fronx on Indian roads for some time, with a launch expected next year. Now we have our first look at the undisguised cabin, which confirms some of the model's feature changes.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied Testing; To Get ADAS, Z-Series Petrol Engine
On the whole, the cabin design looks a little different from the current model. You still get the analogue instrument cluster with a MID between the dials, provision for a head-up display, three-spoke multifunction steering and a black and burgundy upholstery colour scheme, including soft-touch finishers on the dashboard and doors. The central touchscreen’s position too is unchanged, though it remains to be seen if the 9.0-inch unit will be retained or Maruti will offer the larger 10.1-inch unit from the likes of the Brezza and Victoris.
What has changed, however, is the central floor console that now features an electronic parking brake (EPB) and switches for ventilated front seats. With the Baleno getting the feature in its recent facelift, it was highly likely that it would be added to the Fronx as well. Interestingly, the location of the switches is different from the Baleno - the Fronx looks to get the switches in the central floor console between the seats, while the switches in the Baleno are located at the base of the centre console on the dashboard.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of 0.31% From November 22
As for the EPB, the Fronx could become the first subcompact Maruti Suzuki car to gain the feature, with the gear selector in the vehicle suggesting this unit gets the torque converter automatic, offered with the Boosterjet engine currently.
Maruti is also likely to add ADAS features to the Fronx as well following its recent introduction on the Baleno.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Retails 30,000 Cars On Dhanteras, Records 17% Festive Growth
Moving to the exterior, images of test mules have suggested that the Fronx will get a revised grille design and new bumpers, though the design of the light clusters looks to remain unchanged. Fresh alloy wheel designs are also expected.
Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki is expected to replace the current car’s 1.2-litre DualJet K-Series petrol engine with the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series mill that is offered in the Swift, Dzire and facelifted Baleno. The 1.0 Boosterjet turbo-petrol meanwhile is expected to soldier on. Both units are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox (AMT for the 1.2 and a torque converter for the 1.0 Turbo) options.
Image credit: Harsh VLOGS via YouTube
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