Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Gets Over 5000 Bookings Online; 2,300 Cars Despatched To Dealers

Maruti Suzuki, which has over 2,500 touchpoints in India, has resumed operations in only 1/3 of outlets

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, carmakers have been focusing on expanding their online booking and buying platforms, given the need for social distancing. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India, the country largest carmaker, too joined this bandwagon by pushing its customers to its online booking platform, in addition to partially resuming retail operations. The push for online bookings has reaped benefits. Speaking at the company's Financial Results, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, said, "We have received over 5000 bookings online. 2300 cars have been despatched and 1900 workshops have resumed operations."

Considering, many cities are still either under Red or Orange zones, deliveries are yet to commence, however, Maruti Suzuki has already despatched over 2300 cars from its Manesar facility, which resumed operations this month.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Resumes Operations At Its Manesar Plant

Under the existing Lockdown 3.0 programme, businesses in cities that come under the low-risk Green Zone, have been given permission to resume operations with a limited workforce. So far, Maruti Suzuki, which has more than 2,500 sales touchpoints across India, has resumed retail activities in only one-third of its dealerships, and about 60 per cent of them are in rural areas.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Q4 2020 Results Slump 28 Per Cent Due To Weak Demand

Maruti Suzuki has resumed retail activities in only one-third of its dealerships, and about 60 per cent of them are in rural areas

Maruti Suzuki has already issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to its dealer partners who have started operations, which includes a range of guidelines that ensure safety and hygiene. Under the new guidelines, all dealerships will maintain social distancing in the best way possible. Customers will need to take prior appointments before coming to the showroom, and they will be entertained one at a time. Both staff and visitors will be required to undergo thermal scanning before entering the sales or service outlets, and test drives will be provided only if customers ask for it, wherein the vehicles will be sanitised after every test drive. The seats of the test vehicles will also be covered with disposable covers which will be replaced after every test drive.

Earlier today, Maruti Suzuki announced the financial results for the last quarter of FY 2019-20, during which the company saw a 28.1 per cent decline in profits, to ₹ 1291.70 crore. During this period, the company sold 360,428 vehicles, witnessing a decline of 16 per cent, as compared to the same period last fiscal year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.