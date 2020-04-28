Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch

One of the most necessary equipment required when it comes to fighting the Coronavirus pandemic are ventilators. Earlier this month the Union Government citing the lack of availability of enough ventilators had made a special request to automobile manufactures to help in making more ventilators. Some of the biggest Indian car companies like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra responded positively to the call and started work on the same. In fact, the former in a tie-up with a health care partner has already made more than 1,500 units of the ventilator in around 20 days. The problem is that in these dire times these units have still not been utilised as the company is still waiting for the Government to order them.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman, R C Bhargava in an interview with NDTV said," The Govt. made a request to us that there was a critical shortage of Ventilators. HLL Lifecare (govt. enterprise) has carried out an inspection of ventilators that have been manufactured, unfortunately they haven't been able to send us a report yet. We are still waiting for orders from them to know where these ventilators can be dispatched."

Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, R C Bhargava

Bhargava further added,"Govt companies are not always of the most rapid when it comes to decision making and a private company may have worked differently." He shared that the ventilator is already being tested at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram for the last 2 weeks adding that the hospital is fully satisfied by its performance and is asking for more such units.

Maruti Suzuki's JV Krishna Maruti is donating 1 million masks to Haryana Government

Taking about how Maruti Suzuki employees reacted to the idea of making medical equipment Bhargava said,"They all looked upon it as a national call for doing something for the country. This hugely motivated them and that is one of the reasons that everyday these people work till late in the night so that they can scale up production further. Going from 0 to 300 production in less than 20 days is a commentary on their dedication and their efforts in this area."

