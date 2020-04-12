New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Production Figures Drop 32.05 Per Cent In March 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic had started taking toll on manufacturing ahead of the lockdown with resulting into a production decline for every automaker.

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a production decline of 32.05 per cent in March 2020.

  • Maruti Suzuki has assembled 92,540 units in March 2020.
  • Maruti Suzuki had stopped production on March 22, 2020.
  • Production of entry-level hatchbacks were marginally up.

It's challenging times for everyone with the entire nation being under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Businesses and economy has been bearing the brunt of the closure as well with operations being stopped. As far as the auto sector is concerned, the pandemic had started taking toll on manufacturing ahead of the lockdown with resulting into a production decline for every automaker. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki too has recorded a production decline of 32.05 per cent assembling 92,540 units last month as compared to 136,201 units in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2020: Coronavirus Hits Maruti's Volumes, Sales Down By 47 Per Cent

Maruti Suzuki had stopped production on March 22.

However, with demand going up for entry-level cars like the Alto and S-Presso, they have been the focus at Maruti Suzuki and have seen production going marginally up by 1.09 per cent at 17,630 units as compared to 17,439 units manufactured in the same month last year. That said, production of hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks and subcompact sedan went down by 38.29 per cent at 50,078 units against 81,163 units manufactured a year ago. Production of the Ciaz too declined by 33.04 per cent at 2146 units as compared to 3205 units in March 2019. IN the same month, the UV segment with models like the VItara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Cross too witness a drop of 14.19 per cent at 15,203 units as compared to 17,719 units. The Van segment too recorded a slump of 58.33 per cent at 6545 units as compared to 15,710 units in the same month last year. Production of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle too went down by 2.79 per cent at 938 units against 965 units manufactured in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Suspends Production At Gurgaon & Manesar Plants

new maruti suzuki showroom design

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a sales decline of 47 per cent in March 2020.

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki saw a decline of 47 per cent in overall sales in March 2020 selling 83,792 units as compared to the 158,076 units sold in the same month in 2019. This de-growth is the direct result of the coronavirus outbreak, forcing Maruti Suzuki to suspend all production and sales operations from March 22 onwards.

