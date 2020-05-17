New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Sees Hybrid Vehicles As A Viable Green Mobility Solution

Hybrid vehicles that source power from both electric motor and a comparatively smaller combustion engine not only help cutting on emission, but also offer better fuel economy letting automakers comply with the upcoming CAFE norms.

Hybrid cars help reducing tailpipe emission.

Highlights

  • Hybrid cars help reducing tailpipe emission.
  • They also offer better fuel economy.
  • The problem of range anxiety is also not there.

Green mobility has been the talk of the town and electric vehicles are the coming across as the solution to reduce emission. That said, the market is still dominated by combustion engine powered vehicles. ICE vehicles command a lion's share in automakers' existing product portfolio and that's because there's demand. While the BS6 emission norm is expected to reduce emission by a good 80 per cent, there's need to further drop this carbon footprint and hence Maruti Suzuki is looking at hybrid models to make the much needed difference.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the latest Freewheeling With SVP webisode, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales- Maruti Suzuki India said, "The projection is that by 2030 about 7 - 8 per cent vehicles will be electric. About 70 million cars will be produced in this period and most of them will be ICE vehicles so what will you do with these. While electric vehicles will start getting into the market but the majority of that market will still be ICE, at least 65 million of these 70 million vehicles will still be ICE. So what do you do with the emission of these ICE engines, you wouldn't probably continue with as they are. A better solution to that are hybrids because you need to do something about the emission level of these vehicles. So going forward we'll have a mix of electric and ICE and maybe more fuel efficient engines anyway."

3hj6e57

Hybrid vehicles also offer better fuel economy.

In recent times we have seen comparatively affordable EVs being launched in India and there are more to come from homegrown brands as well as from global carmakers. Even Maruti Suzuki is working on the electric WagonR that is expected to be one of the most affordable EVs to go on sale in India. However, the demand for EVs in India hasn't really been substantial. Hybrid vehicles, then will bridge the gap, providing a mix bag of performance, efficiency and ofcourse lower emissions. 

