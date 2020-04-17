Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued

The 1.3-litre diesel engine on the Swift had a life of over two decades

Maruti Suzuki has pulled the plug on diesel variants of the Swift in India. While it was always known, now the diesel variants of the Swift have been taken off the website. It was in April 2019 that Maruti Suzuki announced it will stop selling diesels come April 1, 2020. The Maruti Suzuki Swift used the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre Multi-jet diesel engine. In fact, this particular engine was used in many other Maruti models. The 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine powered more than 21 cars in the country. The motor was fun to drive and yes very fuel efficient. The fuel economy figures for the engine on most cars were above 15 kmpl and that was certainly a big plus. To put things into perspective, a total of 800,050 units were manufactured in its life time of two decades.

Also Read: Top 7 Diesel Cars That We Will Not See In BS6 Era

New Maruti Suzuki Swift 5.14 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The Maruti Suzuki Swift diesel had a significant share in total sales of the model)

In the Swift, the 1.3-litre diesel engine displaced 1,248 cc and made 74 bhp at 4,000 rpm. The peak torque output was rated 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm. The last iteration of the Swift had a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox on offer. Apart from the Swift, the same engine also did duty on the Dzire, Ritz, Ertiga and other Maruti models.

Also Read: Top 5 Diesel Engines That We Will Miss In BS6 Era

The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift - third for India - was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo. The car has impressed with its build quality, sporty dynamic and overall appeal. Plus the higher variants offered a lot of equipment. The first generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in 2005 and it was offered with a diesel engine right from the beginning.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.