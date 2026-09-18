Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Baleno CNG AMT Launched: Check Mileage, Prices
- Prices for Maruti Swift CNG AMT start at Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Dzire CNG AMT will be available in VXI and VXI (O) variants.
- Baleno CNG AMT boasts fuel efficiency of up to 34.4 km per kg.
Maruti Suzuki is the market leader also in the CNG-powered cars in India. With a wide portfolio and more than 34 lakh cars on the road, its finally has taken the much-needed step towards making the alternative fuel a notable choice for urban car buyers. Maruti Suzuki has introduced its first ‘automatic’ CNG cars with the launch of its automated manual transmission (AMT) option – AGS – on the best-selling Swift and Dzire. However, it is the regular fuel tank and not the underbody type which it successfully introduced in the Victoris and Brezza SUV.
Prices for the Swift CNG AMT start at Rs 7.92 lakh; the Dzire CNG AMT starts at Rs 8.53 lakh, while the Baleno CNG AMT range starts at Rs 8.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The CNG AMT combination is available in three variants with the Swift (VXI, VXI [O] and ZXI], and in two variants with the Dzire (VXI and VXI [O]).
Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Testing
WHAT’S NEW?
Auto GearShift
First up is the 5-speed Auto Gear Shift also used in other Maruti Suzuki models. This is the automated manual type where an additional electronic unit controls the clutch and automatically the engages gear without driver involvement, making it a two-pedal automatic type of car. As seen, there is no Park mode for this gearshifter unlike a proper automatic. To park the car, you need to slot it in neutral and pull the manual handbrake. Drive and Reverse gear operate like a regular automatic. There is also manual override of shifts in case the driver wants to take control, for eg, going downhill.
Idle Stop Start
In a first for a CNG car in India, all S-CNG variants will feature idle engine stop/start to help improve efficiency. This will work like in most cars where the engine will switch off automatically when engine starts idling for eg. at a traffic signal, saving fuel. Tap on the accelerator restarts the engine in the same fuel mode that it was running prior to switching off. For those city-dwellers who find this feature intrusive, it can be switched off too. Unlike competitors such as Tata, Maruti’s cars start in petrol-only mode at ignition by default and then switch to CNG. In case the car has run out of petrol, the system will automatically sense the same and do a “forced” CNG start automatically. The driver doesn’t need to physical toggle the petrol/CNG switch button.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review: Heart Matters, Or Does It?
Higher fuel efficiency
Maruti has shared fuel efficiency figures for the two-pedal variants of each CNG model. The Swift CNG AMT has a certified fuel efficiency figure of 35.34 km per kg, which is only slightly higher than the Baleno CNG AMT's figure of 34.47 km per kg. The Dzire CNG AMT is the most efficient of the lot on paper, with a certified efficiency figure of 36.47 km per kg.
Driving the Swift CNG AGS
On the move there is little to distinguish driving between the two modes. The Swift S-CNG AGS gets a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine just like in the standard version. In CNG mode, this makes the same amount of power and torque – 69bhp and 102Nm. The car weighs close to a tonne now – roughly 5kg more than the manual version. But the marginal drop in acceleration is hardly noticeable. The engine revs easily even in CNG mode and the shifts are smooth. Unless you floor the throttle suddenly – for eg. trying to make a quick getaway – the car feels agile. Steering is light, making driving in the city and with traffic around quite easy. The additional weight results in a bouncier rear end over say speedbreakers but otherwise it is manageable. The car gets disc brakes at the front and drums at the rear, which feel adequate in regular city driving.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
The Boot
Opting for the more affordable and less-polluting CNG fuel option does result in a drop in boot space. Unlike some of its recent launches which features a hidden under body CNG tank that didn’t compromise the boot, all of today’s launches feature a conventional 55-litre cylinder strapped into a specially-made frame in the boot. There is no spare tyre as in the manual CNG. It gets a tyre repair kit only. Maruti Suzuki doesn’t reveal size of the boot in its S-CNG cars but for the record, the boot size in the petrol Swift is around 265 litres while the Dzire’s is 383 litres. Both cars get 14- and 15-inch wheel options.
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