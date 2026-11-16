Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Baleno vs WagonR: Which Hatchback Should You Buy?
- WagonR has the tallest cabin
- Swift gets the best CNG mileage
- Baleno gets more premium features
When it comes to hatchbacks in India, it’s almost impossible not to mention Maruti Suzuki. Its hatchbacks have featured among the best-selling cars in the country for decades.Today, we’re looking at three such hatchbacks: the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and WagonR. Buyers looking for their first car often find themselves confused between these three. So, let’s find out which one you should buy.
Design
Design plays an important role when choosing a car, and what’s interesting is that despite all three being hatchbacks, they look quite different. The WagonR gets a boxy design, while the Swift has a more conventional compact hatchback shape. The Baleno, meanwhile, is slightly longer and belongs to the premium hatchback category.
If road presence is your priority, the Baleno would probably be the first choice. It’s longer, gets a sleek front design, a large grille and modern colour options.
The Swift, on the other hand, has an evergreen design that has remained popular for years and is easily recognisable on the road.The WagonR follows a tall-boy design and isn’t necessarily bought for its looks. However, that hasn’t affected its popularity. In fact, it sells more than both the Swift and Baleno. But why? We’ll get to that later.
Interior & Features
All three cars have different price points, so naturally, there’s a significant difference in their features too.The WagonR is an entry-level hatchback, so it offers decent features for everyday use. These include front and rear power windows, a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen, smartphone navigation, a four-speaker audio system, manual AC, idle start-stop and remote keyless entry.
Interestingly, it’s the only one among these three to offer swivel seats in select versions, which can be particularly useful for senior citizens and people with disabilities. Moving to the Swift, the feature list gets longer. It offers a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys Surround Sense, wireless charging, a digital multi-information display, Type-A and Type-C rear charging ports, push-button start, cruise control, rear AC vents and automatic climate control, among other features.
The Baleno takes things a step further. It gets leatherette seat upholstery, front ventilated seats, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, a sliding front armrest, a head-up display, wireless charging with active cooling, an auto-dimming IRVM, a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker Clarion sound system.
It also gets cruise control and steering-mounted controls. More importantly, the Baleno is the only hatchback in India to offer ADAS features.When it comes to the overall cabin experience, the Baleno feels more premium than both the Swift and WagonR, thanks to its interior design and features.
Practicality, Space & Comfort
If you’re choosing the best family hatchback, space and comfort are equally important.
The WagonR’s boxy design gives it a roomy cabin. Despite being slightly behind the Swift and Baleno in length and wheelbase, it offers plenty of space for four passengers. Headroom is generous, so even taller passengers can comfortably sit in the rear.
However, shoulder room is limited, which means four passengers will be more comfortable than five on longer journeys.The Swift is longer and wider than the WagonR, but that doesn’t necessarily make it more spacious. Its wheelbase is only 15 mm longer than the WagonR’s, so rear-seat legroom is almost similar. However, the additional width offers better shoulder room.
Overall, the Swift doesn’t have a significant advantage over the WagonR when it comes to rear-seat space.The Baleno, meanwhile, gets the longest wheelbase of the three, offering better rear-seat comfort, especially on longer journeys. Headroom is similar to the Swift, but its seats offer better overall comfort. So, when it comes to passenger comfort, the Baleno takes the lead.
Boot space is another important factor when judging practicality. The WagonR offers 341 litres, followed by the Baleno at 318 litres and the Swift at 265 litres.
Overall, the WagonR is the most practical of the three when it comes to boot space and everyday usability.
Engine & Mileage
The WagonR is the only hatchback here to offer two engine options, which gives it an advantage as it can attract buyers with different budgets.It gets a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 67.6 bhp and 91.1 Nm of torque. The higher variants get a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine producing 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm.
The same 1.2-litre engine was earlier offered in the Swift and Baleno, but both now get the newer 1.2-litre Z-Series engine. It’s a three-cylinder unit, unlike the four-cylinder engine in the WagonR, and is slightly less refined.It also produces less power, with 82 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque.
The WagonR’s 1.0-litre engine is well suited to everyday driving. It’s economical and also helps keep the car affordable. You get both manual and AMT options, along with a factory-fitted CNG version. Maruti Suzuki claims 33.47 km/kg for the CNG variant, making it a good option for buyers with higher running.
If you want better mileage than the WagonR CNG, the Swift CNG is another option. Among these three, it offers the highest claimed fuel efficiency of around 35 km/kg, with both manual and AMT options.
And importantly, you get this mileage with a 1.2-litre engine. So, by spending slightly more than the WagonR CNG, you get better power along with higher claimed fuel efficiency.
The Baleno CNG shouldn’t be ignored either. It uses the same 1.2-litre engine and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of around 34 km/kg.When it comes to driving, all three offer balanced performance and ride quality. However, if we have to pick one, the Baleno offers the most balanced driving experience. It doesn’t feel overly bouncy on the road, its aerodynamics make it more capable at higher speeds, and the engine also delivers good fuel efficiency.
Price & Verdict
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is priced between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 7.24 lakh, the Swift between Rs. 5.84 lakh and Rs. 8.89 lakh, while the Baleno costs between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).Clearly, the WagonR is the most affordable of the three, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the right choice for everyone.
When you compare all three, the Swift emerges as the best value-for-money option. It is priced closer to the WagonR but offers features, space and practicality that come closer to the Baleno.Even in terms of CNG efficiency, it beats both the WagonR CNG and Baleno CNG. Its feature list is also longer than the WagonR’s and only slightly shorter than the Baleno’s. So, overall, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is our winner in this comparison.
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