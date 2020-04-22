Maruti Suzuki To Resume Operation At Manesar Plant In Single Shift

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that the company will be resuming operations at the Manesar plant in Haryana. The automaker's decision comes after being granted permission by the district administration to resume operations for a single shift, following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas - outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities - have been allowed to operate from April 20, 2020. The Manesar plant will be allowed to operate with 4696 people and 50 vehicles.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's JV Krishna Donate 1 Million Masks To Haryana Government

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram facility is yet to get approval for the start of production, as it falls outside the municipal limits. That makes resuming production at the plant uncertain for now as both facilities are interlinked. Moreover, the automaker's vendors are yet to commence production with the supply-chain being disrupted for the company.

The Manesar plant will be allowed to operate with 4696 people and 50 vehicles.

Following the norms, the Haryana government released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening industrial units amid the nationwide lockdown. Maruti's Manesar plant resumes operations exactly one month after the facility closed doors in the wake of the rampant spread of the Coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki announced its own SOP for resuming operations post COVID-19 on maintaining social distancing, hygiene and employee safety.

In a statement, Kenichi Ayuzawa, Managing Director - Maruti Suzuki, said, "Under such a situation, aligning with the national policy and government guidelines we will progressively resume operations in a graded manner. However, post lockdown we must continue to take all necessary precautions for a much longer duration. Aspects like 'Social distancing' will have to be integrated into our lifestyle."

To enforce social distancing, Maruti Suzuki will not be working with not more than 50 per cent manpower post the lockdown ends. The company will be placing markings at all crowd gatherings within the plant to further facilitate social distancing. The automaker will also setup automated disinfection tunnels at entry points .and use of automated sanitiser dispensers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.